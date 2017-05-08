Oddsmaker has Patriots with highest win over/under in 10 years

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 8, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT

Will the Patriots’ win total go over or under 12.5? That’s a question bettors can wager on heading into the 2017 season, and it’s an almost unheard of wager in the NFL.

According to the oddsmaker Bovada, the Patriots’ win total of 12.5 is the highest any team has had heading into the season in the last 10 years. The NFL is so unpredictable that it’s almost unheard of for bettors to think it’s a safe bet to pick any team to go 13-3 or better, but that’s exactly how bettors are treating this year’s Patriots.

The next-highest win over/unders are the Steelers and Seahawks, each of whom are at 10.5. At the bottom of the league are the Browns and 49ers, with win over/unders at 4.5.

The Patriots are also the overwhelming favorites to win the Super Bowl. After winning the Super Bowl in February and then holding onto most of their key players while adding receiver Brandin Cooks, defensive end Kony Ealy, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee, it’s easy to see why Robert Kraft may think New England has a roster the rest of the league envies.