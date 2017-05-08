Oddsmaker has Patriots with highest win over/under in 10 years

Will the Patriots’ win total go over or under 12.5? That’s a question bettors can wager on heading into the 2017 season, and it’s an almost unheard of wager in the NFL.
According to the oddsmaker Bovada, the Patriots’ win total of 12.5 is the highest any team has had heading into the season in the last 10 years. The NFL is so unpredictable that it’s almost unheard of for bettors to think it’s a safe bet to pick any team to go 13-3 or better, but that’s exactly how bettors are treating this year’s Patriots.
The next-highest win over/unders are the Steelers and Seahawks, each of whom are at 10.5. At the bottom of the league are the Browns and 49ers, with win over/unders at 4.5.
The Patriots are also the overwhelming favorites to win the Super Bowl. After winning the Super Bowl in February and then holding onto most of their key players while adding receiver Brandin Cooks, defensive end Kony Ealy, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee, it’s easy to see why Robert Kraft may think New England has a roster the rest of the league envies.
People are also forgetting that Gronk is going to be back 😬
On paper I would agree that they should repeat. But injuries can derail anything.
“We will never bet against Brady and Belichick”
— The Falcons
Well Jarvis Landry already said the Dolphins would be beating the Patriots twice in 2017, so the best they can do is 14 – 2 … only really gives the bettors 1 of the other 14 games on the schedule to be able to take a loss. Tough bet.
With their updated Cheating Protocols, they shold be a lock to win 16.
One of these days Tom Brady is going to start showing his age and the wheels are going to fall off of the Patriots Super Bowl Express. It may not happen this year, but it will happen.
The Browns and 49ers wouldn’t be at the bottom if those teams still had RG3 and Kaepernick.
Or not…
With Jarvis Landry’s guaranteeing that Miami will beat the Patriots twice this year, I wonder where the 1 other loss is supposed to come from?
I wonder what Chip/Randy/too many other names to list thinks?
The best team in the NFL last year got better and healthy during the offseason. As long as they don’t have to play any cheap shot artists named Pollard…
Lombardi #6 has better odds of coming to Foxboro next season than the corrupt Goodell.
People are also forgetting that Gronk is going to be back 😬
Pats fan and that’s also the over/under amount of games he plays in too
The Patriot’s have changed their ways purchasing guys and really trying to load up this year, they sound like a scary team on paper.
I’ll bet it blows up on them, they had so much success doing it their own way, this is a mistake!!
12.5 is insane. Put me don’t for the over.
Seems like a pretty reasonable place to set it. In the last 7 years, they’ve been over three times, and under four, and each of the unders was exactly 12. Their average wins over that span is 12.7…