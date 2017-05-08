Packers sign five, cut two after rookie minicamp

The Packers have made some changes to their roster after holding their rookie minicamp over the weekend.
The team announced five new additions to the roster on Monday. All five took part in the minicamp as tryout players.
They signed a pair of linebackers — Josh Letuligasenoa, who played at Cal Poly, and David Talley, who started every game at Grand Valley State the last two years — and a pair of defensive backs. Cornerback Raysean Pringle is making a position change after playing running back and wide receiver at Southern Utah while Aaron Taylor played safety at Ball State as well.
The Packers, who drafted three running backs, also signed Virginia Union running William Stanback.
Wide receiver Antwan Goodley and long snapper Taybor Pepper were let go to leave the Packers at the 90-man roster limit.
who was the 5th signee, colt lyeria?