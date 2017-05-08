Patriots sign 19 undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

The Patriots made a series of trades before and during the draft, which netted them several veteran additions to the roster and four picks to use on rookies.

That’s a small group and the team has bolstered it by signing 19 undrafted free agents to their 90-man roster. BYU linebacker Harvey Langi was part of that group and multiple reports have the Patriots guaranteeing $100,000 of his base salary in addition to giving him a $15,000 signing bonus to join the team.

A pair of brothers are also in the group. The Patriots signed Arkansas wide receiver Cody Hollister and Wyoming tight end Jacob Hollister, giving them a set of twins on offense that they could match on defense if they sign former Titans cornerback Jason McCourty at some point.

Missouri defensive tackle Josh Augusta, Vanderbilt defensive lineman Adam Butler, Northwestern wide receiver Austin Carr, Iowa offensive line Cole Croston, Iowa running back LeShun Daniels, Arkansas linebacker Brooks Ellis, Vanderbilt tackle Andrew Jelks, Richmond safety David Jones, Central Florida cornerback D.J. Killings, Purdue guard Jason King, Valdosta State cornerback Kenny Moore, Harvard offensive lineman Max Rich, LSU defensive back Dwayne Thomas, Utah safety Jason Thompson, Minnesota safety Damarius Travis and Tennessee defensive lineman Corey Vereen make up the rest of the group.