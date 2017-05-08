Peyton Manning urged the Dolphins to acquire Julius Thomas

Before the Dolphins acquired Julius Thomas, they checked his references. And one of those references, Peyton Manning, told them just what they wanted to hear.
Dolphins head coach Adam Gase and offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen have both coached Manning, and they both wanted a quarterback’s perspective on how Thomas is as a teammate. Christensen told the Palm Beach Post that they loved what Manning told them about Thomas always wanting to put in extra work to get better.
“[Manning] talked a lot about [Thomas asking], ‘Would you stay out and help me with this? Take me through this. Would you watch a little tape with me? Would you explain what you want on this?’ And he still does the same thing. I’ll see him in Coach Gase’s office and his questions are right. His questions and his process are right, which as a coach, [is what] you’re looking for,” Christensen told the Palm Beach Post.
Christensen emerged from his conversation with Manning convinced that Thomas can play in Miami the way he did in Denver, where he was a Pro Bowler in both of his seasons as a starter, and not the way he did in Jacksonville, where he was a disappointment as a free agent signing.
“Hearing Peyton talk about him and what he meant to the offense, Gase knows him inside out. Gase knows exactly what he’s getting and knows how to use him. [Gase] used him extremely well out there in Denver. I have great confidence that we will get that. It’s not a speculation. There’s some – as you like to say – empirical data. There’s data we can see, see him do it [and] see the things we need him to do. That always is encouraging,” Christensen said.
We’ll see this season whether Ryan Tannehill comes to like Thomas as much as Manning does.
He will flounder in Miami as he did in JAX. The heat, the humidity, the QB…
Phins fan here.. I like Thomas, but he’s very injury prone & I doubt he will play all 16
Obviously Peyton is a great recommendation. It also needs to be taken into account, though, that Julius Thomas was a healthy 25-26 year old working for a big payday during this time with Manning. He’s now 29, paid, and coming off two injury plagued seasons where he was out of shape.
Hopefully that can translate into catching more balls. Dude is athletic but poor catching ability.
“goodell will allow it”
No he won’t. The Fins are a threat to his beloved Jets so he’s already looking for a new “bullygate” to hit Miami with.
Payton Manning….G.O.A.T of the regular season Quarterbacks!!!! Hang a banner
They’ll be lucky to get 8 games from him
Problem with JT is that he’s a terrible blocker, so if he’s lining up, it’s almost always a pass play… And he’s made of paper. The wind blows wrong and he’s injured.
Wish he had been better for the Jags.
Peyton told him if you have anything sent to your house, put it in the wife’s name.
Who cares what Manning thinks? If Gase coached him before, shouldn’t he already know everything he needs to know?
Like Brady is a product of the Patriots system, Thomas was a product of Manning’s system. I don’t see him succeed anywhere else.
I’m no NFL expert, although I did predict the Packers would get embarrassed by 20+ points in the NFCCG, but I’m pretty sure Ryan Tannehill is not in the same universe as Peyton Manning. Seems like Gase is the only connection here that makes sense and/or matters.
As a receiving TE, Thomas is a stud. Problem is, he can’t block his way out of a paper bag.
I have only one question. Why?
