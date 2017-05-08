Raiders sign three, cut three

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

The Raiders found a couple of linebackers they liked during tryouts at their rookie minicamp.

The team announced on Monday that Najee Harris and LaTroy Lewis have both been signed to their 90-man roster. Harris played at Wagner while Lewis saw action in 44 games at Tennessee over the last four years.

They also signed Faulkner defensive end Chris Casher. Casher started his college career at Florida State.

They made room on the roster by waiving three players. Two of them — safety Ahmad Thomas and defensive tackle Jordan Wade — were teammates at Oklahoma who signed with the team last week while linebacker Dwayne Thomas signed a future contract with the team in January.