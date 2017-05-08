Report: Bills interviewing Packers exec Brian Gutekunst

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2017, 10:42 AM EDT

The Bills are bringing Panthers executive Brandon Beane back for a second interview for their vacant General Manager job, which signals that things went well the first time around and might suggest the Bills are zeroing in on a choice to replace Doug Whaley.

That may be the case, but the door is still open for others. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Packers director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst is set to interview with the Bills on Monday.

Gutekunst was a candidate for the 49ers General Manager opening earlier this year and interviewed with the team before pulling his name from consideration ahead of the team’s decision to hire John Lynch.

The Bills have also interviewed Texans exec Brian Gaine since firing Whaley early last week.

