Report: Jerome Bettis out at ESPN

Jerome Bettis is the latest victim of ESPN’s mass layoffs.
Bettis has been let go, Sporting News reports. He joins Trent Dilfer, Danny Kanell and Ed Werder among the recognizable NFL media people who have lost their jobs at ESPN.
With cord cutting taking a significant bite out of ESPN’s revenue stream, the network decided this year to get rid of about 100 employees. Most of those employees have announced via social media that they’re leaving, although Bettis has been quiet.
A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2015, Bettis joined ESPN at the start of the 2013 season.
I had no idea he was still on the air. I haven’t watched ESPN or clicked on their website in 6 years.
Isn’t ESPN the place not to work now? They are a sinking ship.
Hallelujah. He was horrible.
Bettis was the worst on-air combination of rabid homer and inarticulate mumbler (which is no mean feat when Bart Scott is your competition).
ESPN now stands for “Especially Stupid Pointless Network”.
Like many before him, a great player but never should have been on the air.
Get rid of Ryan Clark and Damian woody
Any job where Bettis isn’t public speaking, is a good move and one that I support. Great FB player, seems like a great guy, commentating just isn’t his strength.
Why doesn’t ESPN get rid of like 14 of their channels and stream everything else?
Praise Jesus!
I haven’t watched B$PN since the worldwide leader in lies and misinformation declared war on the Patriots. I hope the layoffs continue and the whole steaming pile of poo in Bristol goes off the air.
I had no earthly idea that he was at ESPN. None at all.