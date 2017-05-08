Report: Jerome Bettis out at ESPN

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 8, 2017, 8:46 AM EDT

Jerome Bettis is the latest victim of ESPN’s mass layoffs.

Bettis has been let go, Sporting News reports. He joins Trent Dilfer, Danny Kanell and Ed Werder among the recognizable NFL media people who have lost their jobs at ESPN.

With cord cutting taking a significant bite out of ESPN’s revenue stream, the network decided this year to get rid of about 100 employees. Most of those employees have announced via social media that they’re leaving, although Bettis has been quiet.

A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2015, Bettis joined ESPN at the start of the 2013 season.