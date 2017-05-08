Report: Jets wideout Robby Anderson arrested in Florida

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 8, 2017, 9:07 AM EDT

The Jets are having quite the offseason.

With three of their current players being hit with suspensions already, another player is reportedly in trouble with the law.

According to a report from Andy Slater of WINZ-AM, Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is being charged with resisting arrest with violence and also obstruction of justice after an incident at a music festival in Miami.

Via Kimberley Martin of Newsday, the Jets have issued the standard response to such situations, the statement which doesn’t really say anything.

“We are aware of the situation,” the statement read. “This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment at this time.”

Anderson had a solid season for the Jets after making the team as an undrafted rookie from Temple. He caught 42 passes for 587 yards and two touchdowns.