Report: Jets wideout Robby Anderson arrested in Florida

The Jets are having quite the offseason.
With three of their current players being hit with suspensions already, another player is reportedly in trouble with the law.
According to a report from Andy Slater of WINZ-AM, Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is being charged with resisting arrest with violence and also obstruction of justice after an incident at a music festival in Miami.
Via Kimberley Martin of Newsday, the Jets have issued the standard response to such situations, the statement which doesn’t really say anything.
“We are aware of the situation,” the statement read. “This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment at this time.”
Anderson had a solid season for the Jets after making the team as an undrafted rookie from Temple. He caught 42 passes for 587 yards and two touchdowns.
Miami -Las Vegas south without the gambling.
The amount of players arrested there each year is crazy. Well beyond a trend
Yet another Jets interception. Some things never change.
With a name like Robby you’d instead expect to read he stole something. Maybe he should call himself Punchy from now on.
2 thoughts:
1. Bring back the arrest meter!
2. This guy squeaked into the NFL undrafted and still cant keep out of trouble. Way to go.
see what happens when you get rid of the arrest meter
Always be weary of the charge of resisting arrest without and other reason for arresting the person….these are typical charges cops use when you p them off….have to wait for the rest of the story on this one, especially in Miami….back a few yrs ago they charged Starks who was playing for the dolphins back then for hitting an officer with his truck which turned out to be a lie….
If your player says he plans to spend time in Miami you may as well cut him.
seatownballers says:
May 8, 2017 9:21 AM
Plenty of gambling down here buddy– google “Casinos” in Miami
Maybe he didnt like the music?
Man, the player discipline with the Jets is out of control. The players don’t even seem to care down there. They know they’re going to lose again this year. And people wonder why the Patriots consistently win year after year.
The arrest meter would be interesting
If I was an NFL GM, I would put a clause in every player’s contract that outside of playing a game there, players are not allowed to go to Florida, as a hazard to life and health (like forbidding them to ride motorcycles etc.).
Anytime any of these guys heads to Florida, it’s with the express purpose to get into trouble – drugs, guns, prostitutes, you name it.
ihavepriors says:
May 8, 2017 10:39 AM
Maybe he didnt like the music?
He was upset that he was mislead. They called it a music festival but it featured rap instead.