Report: Seahawks DT Jarran Reed under investigation for alleged assault

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 8, 2017, 11:32 PM EDT

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed is under investigation for assault according to a report from KING 5-TV in Seattle.

Reed is being investigated by the Bellevue Police Department after a woman alleged Reed had assaulted her around 3 a.m. on April 27 at a house in Bellevue.

The case reportedly remains open without charges having being filed at this point in time.

Reed was a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016. He appeared in 15 games with six starts and recorded 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his rookie season.