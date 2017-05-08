Report: Seahawks DT Jarran Reed under investigation for alleged assault

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed is under investigation for assault according to a report from KING 5-TV in Seattle.
Reed is being investigated by the Bellevue Police Department after a woman alleged Reed had assaulted her around 3 a.m. on April 27 at a house in Bellevue.
The case reportedly remains open without charges having being filed at this point in time.
Reed was a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016. He appeared in 15 games with six starts and recorded 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks in his rookie season.
Stay classy, Seattle
Glad they drafted Malik McDowell.
Blows me away how these guys get themselves into this stuff. Go spend the offseason in a country where you can just pay someone a couple hundred bucks to make problems go away. I mean, if you want to live that different girl every night kind of wild life. Instead he’s hanging out in Bellevue (across lake Washington, to the east of seattle) like some pathetic townie.
It’s absolutely terrifying that someone can make claims true or untrue and the court of public opinion will crucify you and do ireputable damage to your name and can cost you alot of money or shame your family. Especially when it’s based on how people don’t understand the difference between reporting a potential situation or a factual situation.
Now drafting Malik McDowell and Nazair Jones makes sense.
hmmmn… coincidence that the Seahawks used their first pick and a 3rd rounder of DT’s?
When will these guys learn the old adage about nothing good / legal happens after midnight? You have the ability to make MILLIONS of dollars, money regular, hard-working people will never see. All you have to do is stay out of trouble! How difficult is that?
Getting in trouble at 3am? Lol
Why can’t these guys just turn and walk away and go kick the truck tires or something instead of hitting these women.
Sounds like he wasn’t arrested at the scene. That leads me to believe that either this was not a serious offense or that there wasn’t enough evidence to make an arrest…
Yes, as opposed to the “above reproach” 49ers with Ray McDonald, Aldon Smith and Raepernick.
Did the Sea Hogs know about the accusation when they drafted. The alleged assault took place on the same day the first round was held. The Hogs traded down, so they probably knew about it when they drafted a DL the next day.
Nothing good ever can happen at 3am. Shoulda just paid the pro what she was asking.
No I don’t think it’s a coincidence that they drafted McDowell and ZJones 24-48 hours after this went. We don’t need a knucklehead – hope they cut him if he is found guilty of assault.
1. There is nothing “classy” about football.
2. NFL players do not represent the collective morality or ethics of the entire city in which they play.
THIS GUY!!!