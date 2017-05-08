Saints center Max Unger injures foot, may not be ready for season

The Saints were rebuilding their defense anyway, again, and now they have a hole in the middle of the side of the ball they can trust.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Saints center Max Unger suffered a foot injury, and is expected to miss the start of the 2017 regular season.
Unger stabilized the middle of their offensive line after coming from Seattle in the Jimmy Graham trade, and if he has to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, it would be a major blow for the Saints offense.
It could also send them back into the market for some options, such that they can replace such an important player at this stage of the offseason.
Man, that reeeeeeally sucks. I hope Jack Allen makes the most of this, i think he’s got good potential.
Nick Mangold should be recieving a phone call right about now.
Everybody in Seattle is shocked by this. Shocked I tell you!
Unger has been injury free and playing at a pro bowl level for 2 years straight. Saints still got the better end in that trade.