Saints center Max Unger injures foot, may not be ready for season

The Saints were rebuilding their defense anyway, again, and now they have a hole in the middle of the side of the ball they can trust.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Saints center Max Unger suffered a foot injury, and is expected to miss the start of the 2017 regular season.
Unger stabilized the middle of their offensive line after coming from Seattle in the Jimmy Graham trade, and if he has to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list, it would be a major blow for the Saints offense.
It could also send them back into the market for some options, such that they can replace such an important player at this stage of the offseason.
Man, that reeeeeeally sucks. I hope Jack Allen makes the most of this, i think he’s got good potential.
Nick Mangold should be recieving a phone call right about now.
Everybody in Seattle is shocked by this. Shocked I tell you!
Everybody in Seattle is shocked by this. Shocked I tell you!
==============================
Unger has been injury free and playing at a pro bowl level for 2 years straight. Saints still got the better end in that trade.
Luckily the Saints drafted that LT near the end of the first round. Imagine if they didn’t select him.
“Saints still got the better end in that trade.”
Yes, because they’ve won so many playoff games with Unger at Center…
Yes, because they’ve won so many playoff games with Unger at Center…
==========================
…and how’s Graham turned out? Not good
Keep telling yourself that Graham is even half what you thought he’d be. If you tell yourself enough times, you’ll start to believe it.
Brees makes players look 2x better than they would be with other QBs. See pretty much 80% of every receiver to play for the Saints over the past 10 years. Meachum signed big deal with Chargers, barely made it a season before getting cut. Lance Moore, barely made it a season with the Steelers. Graham would have been cut if not for the ransom paid. Everyone knew that dude off the street, Willie Snead, before Brees made him a 1000 yard a season receiver. I’m sure someone soon will overpay for him too. I won’t be surprised at all if Brandon Cooks has a drop off this year with the Pats.
At least the Saints potentially swung and missed with the 1st round pick you gave them along with a pro bowl level offensive lineman.
MUnger
The Saints have the most depth at Center with Jack Allen, Senio Kelemete and Cameron Tom. They’ll be alright. They are quite high on their depth.
Funny to watch Saints fans try to spin it like Max Unger is the best trade that ever happened for the Saints and then, in the same breath, try to say it’s not big deal that he got hurt. He was great for the Seahawks, until he wasn’t. He was great for the Saints, until he wasn’t. Each team was better with him in and healthy. When he’s out, you miss him.
Funny to watch Saints fans try to spin it like Max Unger is the best trade that ever happened for the Saints
============================
Not sure which comments you’re reading as I didn’t see one comment that can be attributed to your false assumptions.
Saints fans are so salty about the Graham/Unger trade. Personally, I don’t really care. Just gonna tell you guys though: when Unger gets dinged, it lingers through the entire season. He’s not a player that can play hurt.
Saints fans are so salty about the Graham/Unger trade.
=======================
Yet another false assumption. Saints fans were glad to get rid of Graham as he became soft as Charmin shying away from contact and wanted to be paid as a Top WR instead of a TE. Hawks fans are salty about that horrible trade they made to get Graham.
Hawks have a center you can have for a 6th rd pick. Joey Hunt.
Also…to all you Graham sucks in Seattle haters…he went to the Pro Bowl last season. Is going to the Pro Bowl still considered good? I’ll just assume a thumbs down is yes.
sb44champs says:
May 8, 2017 10:50 AM
Saints fans are so salty about the Graham/Unger trade.
=======================
Yet another false assumption. Saints fans were glad to get rid of Graham as he became soft as Charmin shying away from contact and wanted to be paid as a Top WR instead of a TE. Hawks fans are salty about that horrible trade they made to get Graham.
———————————————
Salty over what? Jimmy is a stud in Seattle, and the Hawks have won atleast 1 playoff game 6 out of last 7 years. Saints are a wasteland.
Don’t worry. Adrian Peterson has proven to be effective with a bad offensive line. Just look at his stat line from last year on the Vikings.
the past three years, the Saints have been 7-9, two years with Unger, one year without Unger. In fact, the Saints have been 7-9 four of the past five years…tells me everything that I need to know…
Eagles center Jason kelce n a 5th round pick for Mark Ingram? I wonder if these teams will at least have some trade discussions.
sb44champs says: Not sure which comments you’re reading as I didn’t see one comment that can be attributed to your false assumptions.
——-
Pretend all you want. Here are the comments I was specifically responding to…
“Saints still got the better end in that trade.”
“…and how’s Graham turned out?”
“Keep telling yourself that Graham is even half what you thought he’d be.”
“The Saints have the most depth at Center”