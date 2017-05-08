Scot McCloughan auctions his trademark hat and (eventually) suit

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

Former Washington G.M. Scot McCloughan currently has no further use for a variety of items he wore while working for the team. So he’s selling them.

Via Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post, McCloughan and his wife, Jessica, decided to auction a pair of hats on eBay, and to give the proceeds to a worthy cause. The hats include a camouflage version for which McCloughan became well known.

The McCloughans also plan to auction Scot’s lucky game-day tan suit.

McCloughan was fired in March after being essentially neutered by the team. The team has yet to replace him, and possibly won’t.

He had two years left on his contract. It’s believed that the team and McCloughan have been negotiating a severance package.