Scot McCloughan auctions his trademark hat and (eventually) suit

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT
AP

Former Washington G.M. Scot McCloughan currently has no further use for a variety of items he wore while working for the team. So he’s selling them.

Via Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post, McCloughan and his wife, Jessica, decided to auction a pair of hats on eBay, and to give the proceeds to a worthy cause. The hats include a camouflage version for which McCloughan became well known.

The McCloughans also plan to auction Scot’s lucky game-day tan suit.

McCloughan was fired in March after being essentially neutered by the team. The team has yet to replace him, and possibly won’t.

He had two years left on his contract. It’s believed that the team and McCloughan have been negotiating a severance package.

3 Responses to “Scot McCloughan auctions his trademark hat and (eventually) suit”
  1. jstew0103 says: May 8, 2017 11:56 AM

    Good for them for turning something negative into something positive.

    That said, “lucky suit”?…..come on now….

  2. bigmikeskinsfan says: May 8, 2017 12:00 PM

    at some point he needs to tell his wife to stop trying to be in the spotlight.

  3. eazeback says: May 8, 2017 12:11 PM

    maybe he could auction his liver…

  4. jammer88 says: May 8, 2017 12:11 PM

    Also for sale by McCloughan, but for some reason wasn’t mention in this article, is his flask.

Leave a Reply

