Scot McCloughan auctions his trademark hat and (eventually) suit

Former Washington G.M. Scot McCloughan currently has no further use for a variety of items he wore while working for the team. So he’s selling them.
Via Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post, McCloughan and his wife, Jessica, decided to auction a pair of hats on eBay, and to give the proceeds to a worthy cause. The hats include a camouflage version for which McCloughan became well known.
The McCloughans also plan to auction Scot’s lucky game-day tan suit.
McCloughan was fired in March after being essentially neutered by the team. The team has yet to replace him, and possibly won’t.
He had two years left on his contract. It’s believed that the team and McCloughan have been negotiating a severance package.
Good for them for turning something negative into something positive.
The “worthy cause” is the Redskins team charity. But putting that in would mean there most likely isn’t any ill will between Scot and the team. Convenient to leave that out.
The McCloughans will donate the money to the Redskins Charitable Foundation. Jessica McCloughan told The Washington Post that: “When it’s all said and done, Scot and I are still grateful that we were able to come here, so why not give back to the people that brought us here.”
