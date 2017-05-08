Seahawks claim Mike Davis off waivers from 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2017, 4:40 PM EDT

The Seahawks have added another running back to their backfield mix and this one comes with NFC West experience as part of the package.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Seattle claimed running back Mike Davis off of waivers and added him to their 90-man roster on Monday. Davis was a member of the 49ers until they dropped him from their roster late last week.

Davis originally entered the league as a 2015 fourth-round pick of the 49ers and ran 54 times for 108 yards and a touchdown in 14 games over the last two seasons.

Improving on those totals with the Seahawks is going to require Davis to beat out a deep group of running backs already on hand in Seattle. They signed Eddie Lacy as a free agent, drafted Chris Carson in the seventh round and bring back Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise, Alex Collins, Troymaine Pope and Terrence Magee from last year.