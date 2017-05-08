Seahawks claim Mike Davis off waivers from 49ers

The Seahawks have added another running back to their backfield mix and this one comes with NFC West experience as part of the package.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Seattle claimed running back Mike Davis off of waivers and added him to their 90-man roster on Monday. Davis was a member of the 49ers until they dropped him from their roster late last week.
Davis originally entered the league as a 2015 fourth-round pick of the 49ers and ran 54 times for 108 yards and a touchdown in 14 games over the last two seasons.
Improving on those totals with the Seahawks is going to require Davis to beat out a deep group of running backs already on hand in Seattle. They signed Eddie Lacy as a free agent, drafted Chris Carson in the seventh round and bring back Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise, Alex Collins, Troymaine Pope and Terrence Magee from last year.
that ‘s the way to do it!
If 6 guys get hurt, he could make the team.
Seems really productive….2.0/yards a carry. Don’t think he’s getting past the first cuts
8 RBs likely means this is for obtaining info on SF, nothing much more than that. Next report about him will be his bent cut.
It’s okay, he’s going to be their starting left tackle.
Drunk Uncle says:
May 8, 2017 6:16 PM
Now that’s funny!
That’s a pretty ugly RB roster. Coupled with a terrible o-line means RW carrying the team on his back. He’s not great at that.
Now that’s funny!
It’s funny until it actually happens, sure.
It’s like whe. A person from a “developing country” gets to go somewhere with running water and electricity. Niners are trash.
Mike Davis? Gosh I haven’t seen him since he played db for the Raiders 30 years ago. I admire athletes with such durability!
There simply is not that many spots on the 53 man roster for a running back for any team.
Camp-fodder…as so many Claranettes turn out to be.
Chip Kelly is no longer coach. He has no info
The hawks sure love our camp fodder. They keep coming back for more. Claranettes? How lame is that.
About as lame as that team that left San Fran…
A number of teams play outside their home cities. Really lame