Spring League says most NFL teams showed interest

Few fans knew or cared that the Spring League wrapped up its three-week season in April, but the Spring League says the NFL noticed.
Spring League CEO Brian Woods told ESPN that 10 NFL teams sent scouts and 20 other teams requested practice and game tape, and more than a dozen Spring League players earned invitations to NFL minicamps.
“We were pleased with the NFL turnout for sure,” Woods said. “It was overwhelming and we were happy to have it. I was talking as it wrapped up with some of our coaches, and we feel like this league is in position to help quarterbacks as much as anything, and we all know that’s an ongoing priority for the NFL.”
The Spring League is still a long, long way from being a viable developmental league, however, and it’s notable that Ben Tate, the former Texans second-round pick who was reportedly the best player in the league’s brief season, hasn’t signed with an NFL team. The Spring League may have taken a step toward becoming a place that develops future NFL talent, but it was a small step.
Was it even on tv? I confess Im one that didnt know it was running. I would have watch if I had.
Greg Hardy is also listed as a player
Sounds good. Do whatever is needed to make up for the joke that is NCAA “football”.
Spring league works if it’s for developing future talent. The world already has the CFL if it wants to see guys who already fizzled out from the NFL.
NCAA rarely develops NFL ready skill players which is why the draft every year is almost laughable at college football fans drueling over which college star is going to be the next “he had so much potential that he didn’t live up to” star. Unless you played defense, you will not be NFL ready since the one thing the NCAA doesn’t believe in is putting teams of similar skill sets against each other regularly. Then these kids get to the NFL and realize even the worst NFL team is better than any of those cupcake games that get put on every major college teams schedule.
Can the Browns and Jets join this league and actually compete?