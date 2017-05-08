Todd Bowles has high hopes for the 2017 Jets

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2017, 10:45 AM EDT

Owner Woody Johnson may view 2017 as a rebuilding year for the Jets, but coach Todd Bowles doesn’t.

“Our ultimate goal is to get to the Super Bowl,” Bowles said over the weekend, via Andy Vasquez of NJ.com. “Obviously, we have to take steps. We have a lot of guys we have to get acclimated chemistry-wise right away, but our goal is to win regardless of whether we have younger guys or older guys.”

It sounds a lot like the comments quarterback Josh McCown made last week on PFT Live — comments that deviate from Johnson’s message that “progress” will be good enough.

“Our goal is to win,” Bowles said, “so progress for me is being a lot better than last year and getting to the playoffs and getting to the Super Bowl. That’s the ultimate progress. There is progress and steps between that — obviously we want to win a lot more games than last year and we want to go to the playoffs, and that’s what we’re coaching and striving to do [is] to go to the playoffs, so that’s my goal.”

The goal may not be realistic for now, but one thing we’ve learned after watching season after season of football is that any team can turn things around dramatically for even the worst teams of the prior year. So, yes, the Jets can make it to the playoffs.

Stop laughing. Seriously, stop it. They can.