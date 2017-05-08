Tom Savage “super ready” for quarterback competition

The Texans said that Tom Savage is their starting quarterback after they traded next year’s first-round pick to move up in the first round of this year’s draft and select Deshaun Watson.
After a few days passed, however, General Manager Rick Smith offered up a slightly different assessment. Smith said the team feels good about Savage, but that Watson will have a chance to compete heading into his rookie season.
Savage says that works just fine for him.
“I’m super ready,” Savage said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s going to be a battle. I can’t tell you how excited I am.”
Savage has knowledge of Bill O’Brien’s offense on his side in a competition with Watson, although his injury history suggests there’s a fair chance that his physical health could mitigate some of that mental advantage. Savage said earlier this offseason that he believes he’s learned how to avoid injuries, something that will be put to the test as the Texans’ work ramps up in the weeks and months to come.
Should be a savage battle…
Any guy named Savage has a built in advantage in any competition.
He’s gonna be looking like a savage beast while holding that clipboard
Future Headline:
“Patriots savage Savage, Texans”
Of course he is the starter week one. Will he be the starter week 17? Only time will tell.
I hope you’re super ready to ride the pine buddy boy
You got a chance as everyone else on the qb depth chart, go for it.
Super ready? Wow. That’s how you know he’s serious. Because he said Super.
Every QB should be competing for the starting job for every team in every camp.
No job can be safe at this level. Look at Russell Wilson. He won the job over Matt Flynn, who was brought in to start.
Obviously some QBs are going to have fewer opportunities, but in a sense they are all competing.
I like how Savage plays the position but I’m still baffled at how he got that concussion on a QB sneak. It’s no wonder he’s perceived as a bit fragile.
So, Tom Savage says he’s super ready, was not Savage super ready last season or the season before. If Watson learns the playbook he should have no problem winning the starting QB job this season. Watson was clearly the best QB in this year’s draft. Watson has played big time football his whole career while Tom Savage forces some throws into traffic, erratic accuracy, and slow of foot — not a threat outside of the pocket. In college, Savage struggled against big time college programs like Florida State, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. Savage is not mentally tough! Watson if given a fair chance to start by HC-O”Brien, should and will easily beat out Savage. It’s a reason why Savage was drafted in the 4th round of the 2014 draft and wasn’t able to beat out the other bad QBs on the Texans roster.