Tom Savage “super ready” for quarterback competition

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT

The Texans said that Tom Savage is their starting quarterback after they traded next year’s first-round pick to move up in the first round of this year’s draft and select Deshaun Watson.

After a few days passed, however, General Manager Rick Smith offered up a slightly different assessment. Smith said the team feels good about Savage, but that Watson will have a chance to compete heading into his rookie season.

Savage says that works just fine for him.

“I’m super ready,” Savage said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s going to be a battle. I can’t tell you how excited I am.”

Savage has knowledge of Bill O’Brien’s offense on his side in a competition with Watson, although his injury history suggests there’s a fair chance that his physical health could mitigate some of that mental advantage. Savage said earlier this offseason that he believes he’s learned how to avoid injuries, something that will be put to the test as the Texans’ work ramps up in the weeks and months to come.