Tommy Armstrong: Vikings plan to sign me as a safety

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong showed up at Minnesota’s rookie minicamp with the intention of trying to win a roster spot at a different position. According to Armstrong, he has. Or at least he will, eventually.
Armstrong tells Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the Vikings plan to sign Armstrong as a safety in advance of the Organized Team Activities that will cap the offseason program.
“I’m invited back to OTAs with the team,’’ Armstrong said. “I’m excited about it.”
Someone else likely won’t be, given that the Vikings currently have 90 players on the roster. If Armstrong is signed, someone else will have to be cut. Although the Vikings didn’t confirm the situation, Armstrong provided clear details.
“I met with [defensive backs coach Jerry] Gray after practice Sunday, and he said, ‘We’re going to fly you back up here [next] Sunday and we’ll give you a playbook,’’’ Armstrong said. “He said he’d call me in a few days. They also like the way I’ve been playing special teams.”
Armstrong spent the first two days of the three-day rookie minicamp at running back. On Sunday, he switched to safety.
“I was kind of rusty at first,” Armstrong said. “But I think that I can bring something to the team on the defensive side of the ball and to special teams. I’m looking forward to next week. I’ll do whatever it takes to play in the NFL.”
Armstrong’s adventure will remind some of the Joe Webb experience in Minnesota. Webb arrived as a late-round draft pick with the intent of moving him from quarterback to receiver. Once he arrived, however, the Vikings opted to make him a quarterback. He’d eventually start a 2012 playoff game against the Packers at that position.
After the headline I initially thought they meant as an “Insurance plan at QB” as that is what he was at Nebraska, and reminded me of that scary moment vs. Ohio State.
Quarterback? No change. We Nebraska fans got very tired of wondering whether we were going to see a “good Tommy” or a “bad Tommy” game. However, he’s a good athlete, and John Sciarra (yes, I am that old) made a good career out of switching to DB. Good luck, Tommy.
He fits the mold for the type of player that Zimmer likes to take a flyer on – althetic and passionate about the game. I wish him luck!
I really liked this guy in college but he looked like an athlete trying to play QB. He was so hot and cold. Its not going to be easy but I would like to see him land on a practice squad and be given a chance to develop at a different position. Seems like a good, coachable guy.
“What’s a safety?”
– Ted Thompson
If he’s lucky, he can hang out on the practice squad with that German guy.
tjacks7 says:
May 8, 2017 4:09 PM
“What’s a safety?”
– Ted Thompson
_______________
Is it an obsession, or fear that makes you feel the need to talk about GB, on a story about someone who would be lucky to make the Vikings roster?
If he gets as lucky as Joe Webb, he will start a PLAYOFF game at Qb and then we can have Tony Dungy go on national TV in the pre game show and predict a Viking victory (the Vikings weren’t even in most of the game before losing by multiple touchdowns) because he is a mobile QB and the other team didn’t prepare for a mobile QB.
That’s a true story, you can look it up. Viking playoff losses are hardly a story but that one ranks as something special for its sheer stupidity; both Dungy’s pregame analysis and the fact that the Vikings went into the season with Joe Webb as a back up QB.