Tommy Armstrong: Vikings plan to sign me as a safety

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong showed up at Minnesota’s rookie minicamp with the intention of trying to win a roster spot at a different position. According to Armstrong, he has. Or at least he will, eventually.

Armstrong tells Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the Vikings plan to sign Armstrong as a safety in advance of the Organized Team Activities that will cap the offseason program.

“I’m invited back to OTAs with the team,’’ Armstrong said. “I’m excited about it.”

Someone else likely won’t be, given that the Vikings currently have 90 players on the roster. If Armstrong is signed, someone else will have to be cut. Although the Vikings didn’t confirm the situation, Armstrong provided clear details.

“I met with [defensive backs coach Jerry] Gray after practice Sunday, and he said, ‘We’re going to fly you back up here [next] Sunday and we’ll give you a playbook,’’’ Armstrong said. “He said he’d call me in a few days. They also like the way I’ve been playing special teams.”

Armstrong spent the first two days of the three-day rookie minicamp at running back. On Sunday, he switched to safety.

“I was kind of rusty at first,” Armstrong said. “But I think that I can bring something to the team on the defensive side of the ball and to special teams. I’m looking forward to next week. I’ll do whatever it takes to play in the NFL.”

Armstrong’s adventure will remind some of the Joe Webb experience in Minnesota. Webb arrived as a late-round draft pick with the intent of moving him from quarterback to receiver. Once he arrived, however, the Vikings opted to make him a quarterback. He’d eventually start a 2012 playoff game against the Packers at that position.