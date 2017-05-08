Tony Romo fails to advance through local qualifying for U.S. Open

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 8, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo failed to advance to the second stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open after shooting a 3-over par 75 Monday at the Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo, Texas.

Seven players made it through local qualifying at the club with the cut line falling at a 3-under par 69.

Romo eagled the par 5 15h hole to move back to 1-over par for his round after a front nine 39. However, he followed it up with a triple bogey on the 16th hole to seal his fate.

Romo finished in a 15-way tie for 40th in the qualifier out of 107 players that finished the round.

Romo advanced to sectional qualifying in 2010, but withdrew from the event due to conflicts with practices with the Cowboys. He was also an alternate for sectional qualifying in 2005.

The 2017 U.S. Open will be played at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. June 15-18.