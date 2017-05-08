Vikings bid to host NFL Draft in 2022 or 2023

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 8, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT

Plenty of cities want to host the NFL Draft, and the Vikings have turned in their paperwork to join that club.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Vikings have applied to host the 2022 or 2023 version.

Vikings executive vice president Lester Bagley said the team wants to host the event at both U.S. Bank Stadium and their under-construction practice facility.

“We think, obviously, we have a great community, great hospitality, great hotels, restaurants,” Bagley said. “We think it would be an ideal spot to host an NFL draft.”

Last year’s event in Chicago was the first of the new road-show iteration of the annual selection meeting, and Philadelphia hosted this year to favorable reviews.

The Vikings will host Super Bowl LII in 2018, their reward for building a new stadium, and the lead time on their draft application would give them plenty of time to prepare.

“There is great brand value and economic impact for being a host city for the NFL draft,’’ Bagley said. “There’s also an opportunity to put together a unique Minnesota experience for the draft if it were to come to this market.”

Because Minnesotans are a famously nice people, that might not include the chorus of boos that greeted commissioner Roger Goodell every time he took the stage. Then again, it might.