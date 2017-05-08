Will Mike Williams show for Chargers workouts without a contract?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

Last year, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, the third overall pick in the draft, showed up for the team’s rookie minicamp and then stayed away from all activities until he had a signed deal. The stance resulted in a lengthy holdout as player and team haggled over issues like offsets on guaranteed money and signing-bonus cash flow.

This year, the Chargers made receiver Mike Williams the seventh overall pick in the draft. And so an obvious question emerges regarding whether another contract kerfuffle (hey, if Steph Curry and Kevin Durant like the word so do I) is coming.

The question becomes more obvious given than CAA represents both Bosa and Williams. If CAA takes positions regarding Williams similar to those taken regarding Bosa, the two sides could become entrenched, again.

Of course, CAA also represents quarterback Philip Rivers, who may be inclined to push a little harder behind the scenes to have his newest weapon available throughout the process of preparing for new of his few remaining seasons.

However it plays out, the fact that CAA was directly involved in Bosa’s holdout makes it reasonable to wonder whether the next top-10 pick for a franchise that needs all hands on deck to win the battle for the L.A. market will show up for rookie minicamp, offseason workouts, or training camp without a contract.