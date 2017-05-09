Bills make Brandon Beane the new G.M.

The man who was widely expected to get the job from the outset now officially has it.
Brandon Beane becomes the Buffalo Bills’ new General Manager, 10 days after the firing of Doug Whaley. Beane spent 19 years with the Panthers, including the last two as assistant General Manager.
“During our search for a new General Manager, Brandon stood out to Kim and I as he embodies the type of leader and type of person we want in our organization,” owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. “Brandon has excelled in a variety of roles for a Panthers team that has consistently competed at a high-level in this league. We feel his vast understanding and experience in many facets of football operations will be invaluable to our club moving forward. We also believe his vision for the Buffalo Bills combined with his detailed approach will help build a foundation for sustained success. We are pleased to welcome Brandon and his family to Buffalo.”
Beane will be introduced at a press conference on Wednesday. One key question will be whether he or coach Sean McDermott have final say over the draft and/or the roster. At one point last week, the team’s description of the job as a “front office position” prompted speculation that McDermott will be running the show, and that the new G.M. won’t hold traditional G.M. powers.
Beane counter.
welcome to hell, Brandon….throw all your dreams in the dumpster out front, sit down and allow us to remove your brain while you watch our ‘highlight’ film
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Wow! Isn’t the Bill’s stadium located near Niagara Falls?
start learning how to roll for all the times you’ll be thrown under the bus, Beanie
Good move here. Let’s s get this headed in the right direction.
If he’s any relation to Billy they should be all set.
One step backwards, three steps backwards…the circus keeps rolling
Finally… let’s get the season going already…
They probably actually hired Mr. Bean.
Have to wait until the Press Conference to confirm.
…During our search for a new General Manager, Brandon stood out to Kim and I…
Well, yeah he stood out…he was the only other person in the room seeing you never considered anyone else. Just placating your new Head Coach who won’t be there in 4 years.
jwreck says:
May 9, 2017 6:23 PM
If he’s any relation to Billy they should be all set.
______________
Let’s just hope Sammy Watkins learns to get on base.
Can’t be any worse than Whaley was. And sounds like he did some good work in Carolina so maybe he’ll be a step up from the guy they had.
Most of you turds have nothing to say but crap, just shows you the IQ of a stump that most of you have. Thanks harrisonhits2 for the good post. You always have good posts, no matter what side of the fence you are on. I myself, agree with you. Can’t be any worse than Whaley. Beane seems like a pretty smart guy to me.
Congratulations.
I think my kids watched a Mr. Bean movie once. He’ll make a great GM.
C’mom, Buffalo, let’s get something good going now. Very professional hire…
I worry about the open-mouthed Ryan Grigson face, complete with sunglasses, he is making in the picture.
That said, I hope he is the guy that gets the Bills relevant again.
As of today , I SINCERELY hope the Bills go 0-20 this upcoming year(preseason and regular season games)!!
Billsy Beane.
It can’t be a coincidence that they hired Sean McDermott, the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator, to be their head coach and than hired Brandon Beane, a front office employee for the Carolina Panthers, to be the new general manager. Obviously McDermott and Beane have some history together. Whether or not they will work well together is a different story. Otherwise this is a smart hire.
Good hire and should work well with the connection to McD. This was an obvious decision. If the draft, clearing the previous train wreck of a front office and the handling of players like Watkins is any indication of what’s to come the future is heading in the right direction.
billswillnevermove,
Hey bud,
Perhaps you should revisit some of your previous posts before you start questioning the IQ of others. Just wanted to give you the chance to drop that stone before you decide to chuck it.
Where is Joetoronto? I wonder what he thinks of Buffalo.
Like this hire, really think things are turning up for Bills. Good draft, two 1sts next year, solid roster, let’s go…
#billsmafia
Looking at 5-11, 6th overall pick next year
Billy Beane wannabe. Will be a failure like that guy in Cleveland
It may be a bad hire. But at least the 2 will be on the same page. What I see is Pegula modeling this franchise sort of like NE. Not that McDermott is BB obviously let the coach decide who he needs and the gm figure out how to get him or a similar player. A team needs just one person making these calls so why not get someone who will work well with the coach.
Glad to hear your opinions. Truth of the matter is, nobody knows how well he and McDermott will do. Is he Bill Polian, ( going to Superbowls ) Doug Whaley ( somewhere between 7-9 & 9-7 ) or Harvey Johnson
( 1 -12-1 to 1-13) Have to wait and see.
I have good vibes about this hire. Looking forward to next season and beyond!!
Da Jills………….greatest SB losers of alllll timmme!
It doesn’t happen overnight, unless it is like the 2015 Panthers but that only lasts til the Superbowl, then you stink again.
My fellow Bills fans have once again bought in to another questionable hire. Thank god “Kim” approves of this hire….2017…..6 – 10…..
Trolls are out in full force today I see.
Good hire? Who knows until he gets in there. Sometimes you can tell if they are a bad hire pretty quickly, but you won’t know if it’s a great hire for a few years. Good Luck to the team with their new leadership group in place. Now they just need to find a way to fire the Pegula’s.
Beane was our acting GM for most of the 2012 season between Marty Hurney getting fired and Dave Gettleman getting hired. He led the effort in getting the team prepped for the 2013 draft, which netted us Star and Short in the first 2 rounds. He’s a bright guy and he should do well. With all the former Panthers in this organization now, I think we should call the city Buffalo, North Carolina. Other than week 2, I’ll be rooting for them.
Wish them all well except for game 2 of the season this year. Both McDermott and Beane will be missed in the Carolinas
Good to see Billy Beane’s son getting a shot.
until they get a QB, they aren’t goin anywhere
they should trade for glennon
We will know if he was a good hire along with Sean McDermott when we start playing football games. So far McDermott and Beane are 0-0 for their records as Buffalo Bills members…how about we wait and see what they do before we “know what they’ll do” Both have shown great professionalism….football type guys…already have built chemistry. I’m not going to say this is where it all turns around and finally great hires….i will love to say that if it comes true when football starts up. Until then i have good vibes/feelings about both hires and love their backgrounds and work ethics.
I am excited about the upcoming season…tough interesting schedule so that’ll be fun…new coach, new gm, new direction. I would of liked to keep Gillislee but if our backs aren’t getting touched for 3 yards due to great O-line then i’ll feel ok with johnathan williams backing up and doing almost the same. Sammy needs to stay healthy, we still are lacking a cover LB, don’t know the health status of Ragland still…so we’re lacking playmakers at LB big time, corners are solid. we have one safety….There is always young hungry talent that emerges i just hope it does in the fashion of a fast sideline to sideline LB, tenacious,elusive safety outside if Hyde…and Clay..his lingering knee situation…lack of ideal TE height…huge contract…needs to have his best year this year and somehow show consistency as a threat across the field. Health is a major key to our success this year.