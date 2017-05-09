Bills make Brandon Beane the new G.M.

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT

The man who was widely expected to get the job from the outset now officially has it.

Brandon Beane becomes the Buffalo Bills’ new General Manager, 10 days after the firing of Doug Whaley. Beane spent 19 years with the Panthers, including the last two as assistant General Manager.

“During our search for a new General Manager, Brandon stood out to Kim and I as he embodies the type of leader and type of person we want in our organization,” owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. “Brandon has excelled in a variety of roles for a Panthers team that has consistently competed at a high-level in this league. We feel his vast understanding and experience in many facets of football operations will be invaluable to our club moving forward. We also believe his vision for the Buffalo Bills combined with his detailed approach will help build a foundation for sustained success. We are pleased to welcome Brandon and his family to Buffalo.”

Beane will be introduced at a press conference on Wednesday. One key question will be whether he or coach Sean McDermott have final say over the draft and/or the roster. At one point last week, the team’s description of the job as a “front office position” prompted speculation that McDermott will be running the show, and that the new G.M. won’t hold traditional G.M. powers.