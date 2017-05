Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT

The Bills continue to bring in competition at linebacker, signing a guy the 49ers didn’t want.

The team announced they signed Carl Bradford, who was cut by the 49ers last week.

The former Packers fourth-rounder never developed into a regular contributor there, despite the injuries that have made a mess of his position in recent years.

The Bills spent fifth- and sixth-round picks on Matt Milano and Tanner Vallejo, and clearly want to create more competition at the position.