Brandin Cooks: “It’s amazing” to work with Tom Brady

Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks got his career started by catching passes from future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. Cooks will now catch passes from future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. And Cooks has a simple impression of his early days of working with Brady.
“It’s amazing,” Cooks told reporters on Tuesday. And then someone asked him why he thinks it’s amazing.
“I think you can answer that,” Cooks said. “Yeah, I’ll let you be the judge of that. He’s just an awesome quarterback and I’m glad to have the opportunity to play with him. . . . His attention to detail and how focused he is. It’s something that I look at him and I try to strive for, to be just like that. Obviously, the game on TV, he’s amazing, but to see him now in person in his study habits is awesome.
Cooks seems to like everything about his new team. Or more accurately he loves it.
“Right away, I love it,” Cooks said. “I love the way they run things here. It’s a blessing to be able to be a part of this organization. I’m just happy to be here. . . . I’m excited to join a group like this, to come here and do my job and do what I have to do to help this receiving corps be better and help the offense. That’s what it’s all about.”
Cooks, who’ll wear No. 14 in New England, has noticed that the Patriots are aggressively pursuing upgrades to the roster.
“We’re on a mission,” Cooks said. “Whatever mission that may be, I don’t know, but we’re on a mission. That’s what it seems like.”
The mission apparently is to match the Steelers with six Super Bowl wins. And then, as of next year, the mission will be becoming the first NFL team to get to seven.
I love the enthusiasm, but as a Pats fan I’m not ready to think about #7. Let’s get #6 first.
He’s already learned well what NOT to say. Compliment Brady but don’t disrespect the Saints.
Talk about great luck – gets to work with Brees, a magician at making scrubs into stars (not saying he’s a scrub), then he learns he got traded…to the defending champs and one of the other top-3 QBs in the league. Just, wow. Meanwhile, poor Sammy Watkins is languishing in Buffalo, waiting to play out his rookie deal, at which point his best offers will be from bad teams in need of a QB more than a receiver.
I am trying not to be biased.
But BB gets better as a GM and Coach with age
Somehow Brady stays the same or gets better as well with age.
Cooks is under contract for 2 years.
The only big free agents in 2018 is Amendola and Edelman (who will probably play for the league minimum if BB asked them) and Nate Solder.
The Patriots just drafted 2 tackles. And if one of those tackles can replace Solider in 2018 at the same level Solider was..well…
Barring injuries or Brady falling off a cliff the next 2 season…I can honestly see us all saying in 2 years…
“The Patriots just won 3 Super Bowls in a row and 4 in 5 years. 7 rings total.”
with Drew taking up 80% of the cap its amazing the saints can field a team!!
Enjoy it while you can, Brandon. From the photos I saw of Brady at the Kentucky Derby this year, TB12 is starting to look like Caitlyn Jenner. Seriously
It’s interesting that the balls up here seem to be a tad more squidgy than down south in Saints land, he noted when talking to the press. Lol
That mission isn’t just #6, or #7, or even #8. Bill has seemingly gone out of character and loaded up the cannons, something he hasn’t had to do to win his first 5 championships as HC, because the mission is 19-0.
You can’t really call 18-1 a ‘black mark’ on his coaching resume, but I’m sure it haunts him nonetheless.
Well he went to a great team and QB to be sure, but his days of catching deep balls has come to an end. Brees has a better arm than Brady.
He sounds like he hasn’t even met Brady and he’s just making things up. Like a book report from someone who hasn’t read the book.
And he recognizes there’s a mission but he’s not sure what it is?
“his days of catching deep balls has come to an end.”
His days of playing with a QB and team that does less with more is at an end too…..
“Well he went to a great team and QB to be sure, but his days of catching deep balls has come to an end. Brees has a better arm than Brady.”
Huh. Guess you don’t know the Pats were #2 in the league last season at completions of 20+ yards in the air, with only the Falcons having more.
Guess you also weren’t watching the playoffs when Brady was putting perfect 40 and 50 yard bombs right into the breadbasket for Hogan and the others.
Brady actually had the second most 20 plus passing yard plays in the league last season – ahead of Brees. No disrespect to Drew, but Cooks will be fine..