Brandin Cooks: “It’s amazing” to work with Tom Brady

Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks got his career started by catching passes from future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. Cooks will now catch passes from future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. And Cooks has a simple impression of his early days of working with Brady.
“It’s amazing,” Cooks told reporters on Tuesday. And then someone asked him why he thinks it’s amazing.
“I think you can answer that,” Cooks said. “Yeah, I’ll let you be the judge of that. He’s just an awesome quarterback and I’m glad to have the opportunity to play with him. . . . His attention to detail and how focused he is. It’s something that I look at him and I try to strive for, to be just like that. Obviously, the game on TV, he’s amazing, but to see him now in person in his study habits is awesome.
Cooks seems to like everything about his new team. Or more accurately he loves it.
“Right away, I love it,” Cooks said. “I love the way they run things here. It’s a blessing to be able to be a part of this organization. I’m just happy to be here. . . . I’m excited to join a group like this, to come here and do my job and do what I have to do to help this receiving corps be better and help the offense. That’s what it’s all about.”
Cooks, who’ll wear No. 14 in New England, has noticed that the Patriots are aggressively pursuing upgrades to the roster.
“We’re on a mission,” Cooks said. “Whatever mission that may be, I don’t know, but we’re on a mission. That’s what it seems like.”
The mission apparently is to match the Steelers with six Super Bowl wins. And then, as of next year, the mission will be becoming the first NFL team to get to seven.
I love the enthusiasm, but as a Pats fan I’m not ready to think about #7. Let’s get #6 first.
He’s already learned well what NOT to say. Compliment Brady but don’t disrespect the Saints.
Talk about great luck – gets to work with Brees, a magician at making scrubs into stars (not saying he’s a scrub), then he learns he got traded…to the defending champs and one of the other top-3 QBs in the league. Just, wow. Meanwhile, poor Sammy Watkins is languishing in Buffalo, waiting to play out his rookie deal, at which point his best offers will be from bad teams in need of a QB more than a receiver.
I am trying not to be biased.
But BB gets better as a GM and Coach with age
Somehow Brady stays the same or gets better as well with age.
Cooks is under contract for 2 years.
The only big free agents in 2018 is Amendola and Edelman (who will probably play for the league minimum if BB asked them) and Nate Solder.
The Patriots just drafted 2 tackles. And if one of those tackles can replace Solider in 2018 at the same level Solider was..well…
Barring injuries or Brady falling off a cliff the next 2 season…I can honestly see us all saying in 2 years…
“The Patriots just won 3 Super Bowls in a row and 4 in 5 years. 7 rings total.”
with Drew taking up 80% of the cap its amazing the saints can field a team!!
Enjoy it while you can, Brandon. From the photos I saw of Brady at the Kentucky Derby this year, TB12 is starting to look like Caitlyn Jenner. Seriously
It’s interesting that the balls up here seem to be a tad more squidgy than down south in Saints land, he noted when talking to the press. Lol
That mission isn’t just #6, or #7, or even #8. Bill has seemingly gone out of character and loaded up the cannons, something he hasn’t had to do to win his first 5 championships as HC, because the mission is 19-0.
You can’t really call 18-1 a ‘black mark’ on his coaching resume, but I’m sure it haunts him nonetheless.
Well he went to a great team and QB to be sure, but his days of catching deep balls has come to an end. Brees has a better arm than Brady.
He sounds like he hasn’t even met Brady and he’s just making things up. Like a book report from someone who hasn’t read the book.
And he recognizes there’s a mission but he’s not sure what it is?
“his days of catching deep balls has come to an end.”
His days of playing with a QB and team that does less with more is at an end too…..
“Well he went to a great team and QB to be sure, but his days of catching deep balls has come to an end. Brees has a better arm than Brady.”
Huh. Guess you don’t know the Pats were #2 in the league last season at completions of 20+ yards in the air, with only the Falcons having more.
Guess you also weren’t watching the playoffs when Brady was putting perfect 40 and 50 yard bombs right into the breadbasket for Hogan and the others.
Brady actually had the second most 20 plus passing yard plays in the league last season – ahead of Brees. No disrespect to Drew, but Cooks will be fine..
Why on Earth would he not love it?
ariani1985 says:
May 9, 2017 2:32 PM
Please subtract Brees’ 2017 cap hit from the team’s total cap. 80% is absurd.
Best of luck to you, Brandin!
As a bonafide Pats hater I can say this, Cooks went from a really good situation to a great friggin situation.
“Had Manning led the Broncos to victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII, had he added a second Super Bowl and another Super Bowl MVP trophy to the record five league MVP titles he has won, the conversation would have been over. Manning would have been the GOAT.” — BSPN, 2/3/2014
Just a little reminder of how hard the “experts” work to minimize the actual GOAT, Tom Brady. I hope Cooks helps Brady run up the score at least two more years.
Am I the only person who can envision this being a terrible fit? Edelman and Gronk and the RBs and Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell and now Dwayne Allen – all getting their share of targets. I see Cooks getting 3-4 targets a game, max. He is Mike Wallace essentially. Which is fine, but if anyone envisions him being a # 1 WR in this offense like Randy Moss was, I think they’re delusional. Cooks is ok, but the reason the Saints were willing to trade a 1st round pick from a few years ago is that he shouldn’t have been a 1st round pick. I think the Pats made a mistake with this one. Didn’t need him. They are just doing all they can to make additions for another run this year, but I think it will backfire…
The media’s infatuation with the Patriots.
They trade for a speed receiver that does nothing more than go deep when they have a QB that is one of the worst passers throwing 20 yards or more downfield over the past few years. (go look it up)
They overpay for a CB that has had 1 breakout year but for the most part has been pretty average.
The media loved that the Pat’s got Cooper and said it was icing on the cake from the Jones trade. He was released.
They draft a kid that nobody had even heard of during this years draft yet somehow, he’s now one of the best pass rushers in this draft.
They give $3.5 mil each to two average RB’s with little production in the NFL and somehow that’s a good bargain.
Had any other team done this during the off-season, without a doubt the media narrative would be changed to a bunch of terrible moves.
It’s clear that the Pat’s are gearing up for a few more last runs before Tom leaves, they know they had no business winning these last 2 rings and were basically gifted those titles due to poor coaching decisions and miracle plays. Pat’s fans can argue that all they want but it’s a fact. So if they win, it will surprise nobody…….but if they lose, it will be even more hilarious to hear all the excuses. Hopefully this season there won’t be anymore drones, or stolen game plans.
It’s 3rd and 3 from midfield. The Patriots bring in 2 TEs (Gronk and Dwayne Allen). They put Edelman and Cooks at WR and have James White coming out of the backfield.
What defense can you call to counter that alignment? Heavy or light? You lose either way.
I looked it up and Brady is NOT one of the worst passers at 20 yards or more.
Lol, Boston
#LastToIntegrate
Cooks has led a charmed NFL life having worked with Brees and now he gets to work with Brady.
Martellus Bennett’s comment on going to Green Bay, and working with Rodgers, seems appropriate:
That’s like leaving J. Lo and going to Halle Berry…
BTW, Brees is a Top 3 QB but getting paid barely in the Top 10 @ a team friendly 19M per..
“Am I the only person who can envision this being a terrible fit?”
Nope there’s always the possibility any player will not work out.
And the fact is the Pats have signed a number of good, solid, FA receivers over the years who could not end up grasping the Pats playbook or were not willing to work hard enough to get it down.
That said, if Cooks is already there working his rear end off to keep up with Brady he will most likely be a great addition.
ariani1985 says:
Nothing to do with greed or anything like that – New Orleans had to structure his contract back-heavy because they had salary cap problems when he first got there and clearly underpaid him relative to his performance.
Don’t worry non-pats fans. There will be plenty of Purple Participation rings for the rest of the teams.
But the Pats and Brady are just lucky, right losers.
Notice he emphasized Brady and the Pats’ attention to detail and work-ethic. Your team can have the same, so why don’t you? Ask you GM.
scmems07 says:
May 9, 2017 3:34 PM
The media’s infatuation with the Patriots.
I have sent a note to the Pats to fire BB and hire you immediately as GM. Clearly you are at a higher level than anyone employed by the Pats. Thank goodness you made your presence known.
Let’s be clear about Cooks. He forced his way out of New Orleans because he couldn’t handle playing 2nd or 3rd fiddle in the passing game. If that’s all he cares about then he probably couldn’t have picked a worse situation to go too…the Pats have tons of offensive weapons. If he truly cares about winning he couldn’t have picked a better situation to go to, simple as that.
Just one problem who is gonn throw you the long ball Brady can’t throw past 10 yards without it hitting the dirt.
They trade for a speed receiver that does nothing more than go deep when they have a QB that is one of the worst passers throwing 20 yards or more downfield over the past few years. (go look it up)
Brady actually had the second most 20 plus passing yard plays in the league last season – ahead of Brees. No disrespect to Drew, but Cooks will be fine..
I see Cook as a better Dion Branch type role…. Basically can run any route with exceptional hands & speed that will allow him to be on the field for most of the game….. He’s not afraid to block & if he gets on the same page as Brady he’ll be a stud….
“Let’s be clear about Cooks. He forced his way out of New Orleans because he couldn’t handle playing 2nd or 3rd fiddle in the passing game.”
it was that, and that they were never competetive, and never improved.
most good players are fine not being a focal point if it creates wins.