Brandin Cooks: “It’s amazing” to work with Tom Brady

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks got his career started by catching passes from future Hall of Famer Drew Brees. Cooks will now catch passes from future Hall of Famer Tom Brady. And Cooks has a simple impression of his early days of working with Brady.

“It’s amazing,” Cooks told reporters on Tuesday. And then someone asked him why he thinks it’s amazing.

“I think you can answer that,” Cooks said. “Yeah, I’ll let you be the judge of that. He’s just an awesome quarterback and I’m glad to have the opportunity to play with him. . . . His attention to detail and how focused he is. It’s something that I look at him and I try to strive for, to be just like that. Obviously, the game on TV, he’s amazing, but to see him now in person in his study habits is awesome.

Cooks seems to like everything about his new team. Or more accurately he loves it.

“Right away, I love it,” Cooks said. “I love the way they run things here. It’s a blessing to be able to be a part of this organization. I’m just happy to be here. . . . I’m excited to join a group like this, to come here and do my job and do what I have to do to help this receiving corps be better and help the offense. That’s what it’s all about.”

Cooks, who’ll wear No. 14 in New England, has noticed that the Patriots are aggressively pursuing upgrades to the roster.

“We’re on a mission,” Cooks said. “Whatever mission that may be, I don’t know, but we’re on a mission. That’s what it seems like.”

The mission apparently is to match the Steelers with six Super Bowl wins. And then, as of next year, the mission will be becoming the first NFL team to get to seven.