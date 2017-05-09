Buccaneers sign Robert McClain

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2017, 1:59 PM EDT

As of Tuesday, free agent signings no longer count toward the compensatory pick formula used by the NFL so the Buccaneers’ addition of a veteran cornerback won’t wind up costing them when it comes time to hand out extra selections for next year’s draft.

Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the team has agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Robert McClain. In a Twitter post Monday, McClain said he was thankful for the chance to join the team.

McClain will be reunited with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith in Tampa. Smith was the Falcons’ head coach while McClain played in Atlanta from 2012-14, a stretch that saw McClain make 186 tackles and intercept three passes while playing in 47 games.

He spent most of last season with the Panthers before playing three games with the Chargers after being released by the Panthers in December. It was his second stint with the Panthers after they drafted McClain in the seventh round of the 2010 draft.