Bucs rookie looking for a home after living in car in college

Now that he knows where he and his wife could be for a few years, Buccaneers defensive lineman Stevie Tu’ikolovatu has to find a place to live.
This time, they’re looking for one without wheels.
The seventh-round defensive tackle from Southern Cal has already shown a willingness to make something out of nothing, spending time between colleges living in a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban.
“Not homeless, just a choice,” Tu’ikolovatu said, via Martin Fennelly of the Tampa Bay Times.
The big man (340 pounds) and his wife stayed in his SUV after he transferred from Utah to USC, spending two months bouncing from beach to beach, pulling the back seat out, piling up blankets and pillows, and hanging shower curtains over the windows to block out the light so they could sleep. They’d shower in public beach facilities, and his wife bragged about the way he made a grill out of pieces of wood and aluminum foil. He said he knew he could have stayed with friends in the area, but he didn’t want to trouble them.
“I don’t like to bother people, make a hassle,” Tu’ikolovatu said. “I’m kind of independent. I also understand that when you have struggles, there are also lessons. . . .
“It teaches you not to be selfish. It teaches you not to take life so seriously. It teaches you how to love.”
And at least if the football thing doesn’t work out for him, he won’t be frightened by the possibility of living in a van down by the river.
true humility
Refreshing to hear a young man with so much humility and wisdom,,,,Cheering for you!!
I could see doing that in college, especially in SoCal and especially in a Suburban. Still, I’m sure he and his wife will appreciate living in a house that features indoor plumbing, electrical outlets and a foundation in place of a suspension.
Curious if the guy held a job during this transition period to afford to pay for an apartment or was it just easier to avoid responsibility by hiding in a car. Two adults…why are we applauding their choice instead of questioning it.
Very interesting story… living off the grid while going to college and playing football. I hope he makes the team.
Wow. A millennial who gets it. There is hope.
I hope he makes it to 53…what a feel good storyline to start the day!
I would be honored to buy his jersey and root for the team on Sunday.
Ummmm….. Spending two months bouncing from beach to beach is a lot different than “living in car in college.”
I would have loved to have been able to afford a Suburban and to have done that while in school.
No doubt this will be one guy who will give 110% every day! Good luck man!
Dude sounds like a free spirit, but still grounded. Not to mention, creative. Guys like that can sometimes turn into amazing leaders. All the best to him.
His wife is one in a million to put up with that.