Bucs rookie looking for a home after living in car in college

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2017, 8:14 AM EDT
Now that he knows where he and his wife could be for a few years, Buccaneers defensive lineman Stevie Tu’ikolovatu has to find a place to live.

This time, they’re looking for one without wheels.

The seventh-round defensive tackle from Southern Cal has already shown a willingness to make something out of nothing, spending time between colleges living in a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban.

Not homeless, just a choice,” Tu’ikolovatu said, via Martin Fennelly of the Tampa Bay Times.

The big man (340 pounds) and his wife stayed in his SUV after he transferred from Utah to USC, spending two months bouncing from beach to beach, pulling the back seat out, piling up blankets and pillows, and hanging shower curtains over the windows to block out the light so they could sleep. They’d shower in public beach facilities, and his wife bragged about the way he made a grill out of pieces of wood and aluminum foil. He said he knew he could have stayed with friends in the area, but he didn’t want to trouble them.

“I don’t like to bother people, make a hassle,” Tu’ikolovatu said. “I’m kind of independent. I also understand that when you have struggles, there are also lessons. . . .

“It teaches you not to be selfish. It teaches you not to take life so seriously. It teaches you how to love.”

And at least if the football thing doesn’t work out for him, he won’t be frightened by the possibility of living in a van down by the river.

Cardinals meet with linebacker Daryl Washington after reinstatement

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 10, 2017, 1:51 AM EDT
After being reinstated conditionally last month after a three-year suspension for various infractions, linebacker Daryl Washington met with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

According to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic, Washington met with unspecified representatives of the team for the first time since his reinstatement. General Manager Steve Keim said last week the desired meeting with Washington would include himself, owner Michael Bidwell and head coach Bruce Arians.

The 30-year old linebacker has not appeared in an NFL game since December, 2013. He was suspended in 2014 for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy. Further infractions that included a domestic violence incident continued to extend the length of the suspension until April 25.

The Cardinals have not been particularly interested in the idea of Washington re-joining the team, though they do control his rights. His contract resumes from the point in which he was suspended in 2014. The Cardinals will have to decide at some point whether to give him another opportunity this season or release him and allow him to become a free agent.

Khaseem Greene indicted on weapons charges, waived by Chiefs

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 9, 2017, 11:47 PM EDT
Linebacker Khaseem Greene was waived by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday after being indicted on weapons charges in a New Jersey court.

According to Marisa Iati of NJ.com, surveillance video outside of Allstar Night Club in Elizabeth, N.J. showed Greene handing a gun to another individual outside the club on Dec. 2 before that man fired the weapon into a crowd of people.

That man, Jason C. Sanders, testified in a statement that he had been given the gun by Greene.

Greene is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Chiefs announced via their Twitter account Tuesday afternoon that Green had been placed on waivers.

Green has not appeared in a regular season game since 2014 with the Chicago Bears. He was a third round pick by the Bears in 2013 and appeared in 25 games with six starts over two seasons before being released in May, 2015. Greene has been on the roster of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions and Chiefs over the last three years without earning a spot on their regular season rosters.

Could the Patriots eventually choose Jimmy Garoppolo over Tom Brady?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2017, 9:45 PM EDT
On the three-year anniversary of the decision of the Patriots to select quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round of the draft, Tom Curran of CSN New England has offered up a suggestion that, if it ever happens, would resonate for longer than three decades.

Curran believes that, eventually, the Patriots could choose Garoppolo over Tom Brady.

“[T]he Jimmy over Tommy possibility remains real,” Curran writes. “More probable than not? Not quite. But with the draft passing and Garoppolo remaining in New England, the Tom Brady Doomsday Clock inched closer to midnight.”

Within the next 10 months, much more clarity will emerge. The Patriots could, for example, win another Super Bowl and Brady could yield to Mrs. Brady’s increasingly intense advice that he should walk away while on top. The Patriots could trade Garoppolo before the annual deadline that arrives the Tuesday after Week Eight (although that’s highly unlikely).

They could tag and trade Garoppolo at the outset of the next league year. They could simply let him walk away in free agency, accepting a compensatory pick in 2019. They could sign him to a Band-Aid deal that pays him good-not-great money to remain the backup to Brady for one or more additional years.

Or the Patriots could, in theory, decide the time has come to make Garoppolo the starter and move Brady. And if Brady makes it clear that he plans to keep going and going and going, the Patriots will be the ones who eventually will have to pull the plug.

“The impression I’ve gotten from Brady is that the quarterback position in New England will have to be pried from his cold, dead hand,” Curran explains.

Regardless, it’s hard to imagine it ever coming to that point. With five Super Bowl wins and the oddsmakers making the Patriots the obvious favorite for a sixth, Brady has built up the kind of equity that transcends the commoditized nature of football, where players come and go based on the nonchalant whims of those who continuously make moves in the best interests of the team. For those who own the Patriots, Brady has become a member of the family; the Krafts may never be inclined to push Brady before he decides to walk away, and coach Bill Belichick may never be able to persuade them otherwise.

Still, a Brady-or-Garoppolo decision is likely looming. It’s nevertheless impossible to imagine Garoppolo ever winning that showdown without the kind of circumstances that propelled Brady into the starting job 16 years ago, including Garoppolo winning his first Super Bowl before Brady is forced to win his next one somewhere else.

For more from Curran on this topic, check out Wednesday’s PFT Live. Curran will join us at 8:35 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBC Sports Radio.

Dak Prescott gets more control of the Cowboys

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2017, 8:53 PM EDT
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently said the offense has just “scratched the surface.” That same sentiment apparently applies to Prescott’s ability to lead the team.

“Dak has earned that with what he did as a rookie,” tight end Jason Witten said Monday, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He is the quarterback. That voice needs to be heard. He’s earned that. He has had a great offseason and how he has approached it. As he moves forward he will be more comfortable with that. . . .

“For all us, you try to empower him and help him and he’s done a great job. I can’t say enough great things about how he’s gone about it so far.”

Prescott, for his part, understands the situation.

It’s my first offseason,” Prescott said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “I get it, kind of running the show. In the locker room in the summer, working out with Jason Witten and Sean Lee, you’re going to naturally kind of let those guys have it. For them calling me out sometimes to the group, it’s been good. . . . I got to thank all the vets of kind of doing a good job of kind of giving me a little bit more to say and some things to do, it’s important.”

It’s definitely important. As former NFL and college coach Charlie Weis explained it last week on PFT Live, leadership is the most important factor that determines whether a quarterback succeeds at the professional level. Prescott has clear and obvious leadership skills — and the Cowboys have their next franchise quarterback through a process that was as seamless and painless as it could have been.

Jon Robinson: Titans eventually will “sprinkle” Adoree’ Jackson in on offense

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT
The Titans used their first first-round pick on a player who will solely contribute on offense. The Titans used their second first-round pick on a defensive player who may moonlight as one of quarterback Marcus Mariota’s weapons.

Appearing on Tuesday’s PFT Live, Titans G.M. Jon Robinson said that, in time, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson could see some time on the other side of the ball.

“I think primarily his role will be to come in here and learn to play corner,” Robinson said of Jackson. “He’s played outside corner, he’s played inside corner. He’ll work at both of those spots and then work as one of our returners back there, both punt and kickoff return.

“And I would say once he picks up that, has a good grasp of that to what degree, we can sprinkle him in on offense. We’re not closing the door on that, but I would say that’s probably not the primary role for him now. The first priority will be to help us on defense and in the return game.”

At USC, Jackson caught 10 passes as a freshman, 27 as a sophomore, and two in his final season.

Mark Herzlich changes numbers from 94 to 44, to allow for some work on offense

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2017, 8:09 PM EDT
The NFL’s next two-way player may happen in New York, where Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich has changed his number to accommodate a possible cameo appearance on the other side of the ball.

Via Tom Rock of Newsday, Herzlich told reporters that he has switched from 94 to 44 because he’s working with the offense as a tight end and needs an eligible number.

The Giants currently have four tight ends on the roster: Will Tye, Rhett Ellison, Jerell Adams, and Matt LaCosse. Herzlich’s new number already appears on the team’s official online roster.

Undrafted in 2011, Herzlich has spent six years with the Giants. He overcame cancer while at Boston College.

Cardinals poised to clean up on 2018 compensatory picks

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 9, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT
As NFL teams consider whether to sign free agents, an often-overlooked aspect of the decision-making process is attaining compensatory picks the following year. This year, no team better set itself up for compensatory picks than the Cardinals.

Today was the deadline for any free agent signings to affect next year’s compensatory pick total, and it appears that the Cardinals will have the best haul of compensatory picks in 2018. According to OverTheCap.com, the Cardinals will likely receive four picks for free agents who signed elsewhere this offseason: a third-round pick for Calais Campbell, a fourth-round pick for Tony Jefferson, a sixth-round pick for Marcus Cooper and a sixth-round pick for D.J. Swearinger.

The Packers, who always do well on compensatory picks, are expected to pick up a third-round pick for T.J. Lang, a fifth-round pick for J.C. Tretter and a sixth-round pick for Eddie Lacy. And four other teams are expected to get third-round compensatory picks: The Texans for A.J. Bouye, the Broncos for Russell Okung, the Bengals for Kevin Zeitler and the Ravens for Ricky Wagner.

It’s not a certainty that it will end up that way. The NFL doesn’t publish the compensatory pick formula, so no one knows for sure exactly how they’re awarded. And the awarding of 2018 compensatory picks is based in part on free agents’ playing time during the 2017 season, so this can still change. But for now, the Cardinals are in great shape.

Bills make Brandon Beane the new G.M.

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT
The man who was widely expected to get the job from the outset now officially has it.

Brandon Beane becomes the Buffalo Bills’ new General Manager, 10 days after the firing of Doug Whaley. Beane spent 19 years with the Panthers, including the last two as assistant General Manager.

“During our search for a new General Manager, Brandon stood out to Kim and I as he embodies the type of leader and type of person we want in our organization,” owner Terry Pegula said in a statement. “Brandon has excelled in a variety of roles for a Panthers team that has consistently competed at a high-level in this league. We feel his vast understanding and experience in many facets of football operations will be invaluable to our club moving forward. We also believe his vision for the Buffalo Bills combined with his detailed approach will help build a foundation for sustained success. We are pleased to welcome Brandon and his family to Buffalo.”

Beane will be introduced at a press conference on Wednesday. One key question will be whether he or coach Sean McDermott have final say over the draft and/or the roster. At one point last week, the team’s description of the job as a “front office position” prompted speculation that McDermott will be running the show, and that the new G.M. won’t hold traditional G.M. powers.

Frank Gore will play as long as he can keep up with the youngsters

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2017, 6:04 PM EDT
Colts running back Frank Gore currently sits at No. 8 on the NFL’s career rushing list. With only 620 yards in 2017, he’ll crack the top five. He may not stop there.

“I’m still having fun,” Gore told reporters on Tuesday regarding his plans for continuing. “Still enjoying it, being around the guys. Still love the game. I take it one year at a time. I’m having fun now and training camp, I’ll be ready.”

So when will he know it’s time to go?

“When I start back training,” Gore said. “If I can’t train like I’ve been training before or if I can’t keep up with the guys I train with, younger backs, that’s when I kind of say I won’t be ready. But I’m still looking good. Still keeping up with these young guys back in Miami. I should be all right. I’m going to be all right this year.”

When asked to identify his goals, Gore says nothing about individual achievements, despite the major milestones before him.

“I feel as long as I’m healthy and my guys up front and I get the opportunities, I’m going to be successful,” Gore said. “I think the more I’m successful, the more this team will be successful. I don’t really think about yards and that anymore, but like I said, as long as I’m playing healthy, that’ll come. But right now I want to get back to before I got here. Get back to how the team was competing to get to the championship.”

Gore, who turns 34 on Sunday, came close to a title in 2012 with the 49ers. However it plays out for him, Gore eventually will be standing next to a bronze likeness of himself one state to the east from where he currently plays.

Colts tell Andrew Luck not to be a double-digit interception guy

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 9, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has 68 interceptions in 70 games, an average of about one a game or 16 in a full season. And the Colts want him to cut down on those picks. Significantly.

Colts quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer says he wants to see better decision making from Luck, which should cut his interceptions in half.

“We say this all the time, ‘Andrew should not be a double-digit interception guy.’ Like that’s the phrase that we use,” Schottenheimer said. “He’s just too good of a player. So again, if he can eliminate some of those decision-interceptions – I think there are five or six of them – those numbers drop significantly. You’re going to throw interceptions. It just happens. Normally they’re bad throws that cause those, but the decisions, if we can eliminate those, that’ll obviously help him drop down. That’s kind of the number we’ve been using. He should throw seven, eight, something like that. He had 13 [interceptions in 15 games] last year.”

Luck also fumbled six times last year, losing five of them. So turnovers were a significant problem, one that the Colts are addressing with their franchise quarterback.

Jets claim KD Cannon off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT
Wide receiver KD Cannon didn’t last long with the 49ers, but he’ll get another chance for an NFL shot with the Jets.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that the Jets have added Cannon to their roster on a waiver claim. The undrafted rookie out of Baylor was waived by the 49ers after their rookie minicamp.

The 49ers gave Cannon $40,000 in guaranteed base salary when he signed with them, which will now be the Jets’ responsibility as a result of claiming his contract. In addition to the second chance at a job in the league, he’ll get a second chance to play with quarterback Bryce Petty after catching 58 passes for 1,030 yards when they played together at Baylor in 2014.

The Jets waived wide receiver Deshon Foxx to make room for Cannon.

Bills sign linebacker Carl Bradford

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT
The Bills continue to bring in competition at linebacker, signing a guy the 49ers didn’t want.

The team announced they signed Carl Bradford, who was cut by the 49ers last week.

The former Packers fourth-rounder never developed into a regular contributor there, despite the injuries that have made a mess of his position in recent years.

The Bills spent fifth- and sixth-round picks on Matt Milano and Tanner Vallejo, and clearly want to create more competition at the position.

Colts start rebuilding scouting department

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT
Colts General Manager Chris Ballard started reshaping the team’s scouting department after the draft by letting go several holdovers from the Ryan Grigson days and he’s starting to bring in some of his own people to replace them.

Seth Wickersham of ESPN reports that the team will be hiring Brian Decker as a player personnel strategist. Decker previously worked for the Browns. He was hired when Mike Lombardi was the G.M. in Cleveland after Lombardi met Decker and heard about his role in overhauling the way the U.S. Army selects Green Berets. He worked for the Browns after Lombardi’s departure, but left after Sashi Brown was put in charge of football operations last year.

In addition to the Decker hire, the Colts have reportedly found two men to head up player personnel. Kimberley Martin of Newsday reported Monday that Rex Hogan would leave his job as the Jets’ director of college scouting to join the Colts and Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports Tuesday that the deal is done.

Both report that Seahawks exec Ed Dodds is also expected to join Hogan in Indianapolis as a vice president of player personnel in the reconfigured front office.

Patriots kick the tires on Andrew Gachkar

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2017, 4:02 PM EDT
The Patriots continue to look at role players, in advance of the time they might actually sign some without risking compensatory picks.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots hosted veteran linebacker Andrew Gachkar Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Gachkar spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys, after playing his first four years with the Chargers.

He’s been known as a solid player against the run, and fits with the kind of role players they’ve recently taken a look at.

Also, any players who sign after today don’t impact the formula for next year’s comp picks, which are calculated by net losses in unrestricted free agency.

Seahawks release Perrish Cox, seven others

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT
The Seahawks signed cornerback Perrish Cox when they were dealing with injury trouble in the secondary during the playoffs, but they don’t have a use for him at a calmer point in the calendar.

The team announced on Tuesday that Cox has been released along with seven other players. Cox started nine games for the Titans last year, but was released in November after he struggled in those outings.

Seattle also addressed its logjam at running back by releasing George Farmer and Terrence McGee. They added Mike Davis via waivers on Monday and still have nine tailbacks under contract.

Tight end Chris Briggs, center Ross Burbank, defensive tackle Rodney Coe, wide receiver Jamel Johnson and kicker John Lunsford were also let go by the Seahawks on Tuesday.

