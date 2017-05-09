 Skip to content

Cardinals sign cornerback Jumal Rolle

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cardinals added some cornerback depth Tuesday, signing a guy coming off a major injury.

According to Kyle Odegard of the team’s official website, they signed former Ravens and Texans cornerback Jumal Rolle to a one-year deal.

Rolle missed last season with the Ravens because of a torn Achilles.

Rolle entered the league as an undrafted rookie with the Bills, out of Catawba College (the alma mater of legendary NFL mustache-haver Jim Tomsula, who lived in a Cadillac while coaching there, and has regrettably since shaved the mustache).

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Home, Houston Texans, Rumor Mill
6 Responses to “Cardinals sign cornerback Jumal Rolle”
  1. ariani1985 says: May 9, 2017 1:05 PM

    Wilson just soiled his booster seat!

  2. thegreatgabbert says: May 9, 2017 1:12 PM

    Now the Cadillac lives with Tomsula in his sprawling new pad. It has it’s own room.

  3. barsfordays says: May 9, 2017 1:13 PM

    If this guy can stay healthy, he has real talent. Wouldn’t count him out IF HEALTHY.

  4. RegisHawk says: May 9, 2017 1:16 PM

    Fat Brucey needed someone new to throw under the bus.

  5. weepingjebus says: May 9, 2017 1:23 PM

    The moral of the story is mustache = power.

  6. bobthebillsfan says: May 9, 2017 1:34 PM

    Think of the journey – from living in your car and coaching at Catawba (where ever that is) to eventually being a head coach in NFL. That is commitment.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!