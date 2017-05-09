Cardinals sign cornerback Jumal Rolle

The Cardinals added some cornerback depth Tuesday, signing a guy coming off a major injury.
According to Kyle Odegard of the team’s official website, they signed former Ravens and Texans cornerback Jumal Rolle to a one-year deal.
Rolle missed last season with the Ravens because of a torn Achilles.
Rolle entered the league as an undrafted rookie with the Bills, out of Catawba College (the alma mater of legendary NFL mustache-haver Jim Tomsula, who lived in a Cadillac while coaching there, and has regrettably since shaved the mustache).
