Cardinals sign cornerback Jumal Rolle

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

The Cardinals added some cornerback depth Tuesday, signing a guy coming off a major injury.

According to Kyle Odegard of the team’s official website, they signed former Ravens and Texans cornerback Jumal Rolle to a one-year deal.

Rolle missed last season with the Ravens because of a torn Achilles.

Rolle entered the league as an undrafted rookie with the Bills, out of Catawba College (the alma mater of legendary NFL mustache-haver Jim Tomsula, who lived in a Cadillac while coaching there, and has regrettably since shaved the mustache).