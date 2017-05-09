Chiefs sign former Saints second-rounder Stanley Jean-Baptiste

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT

The Chiefs churned the bottom of the roster Tuesday, and gave another chance to one of the draft busts of recent memory.

They announced they signed six free agents, including cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste.

The Saints drafted the former Nebraska cornerback in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft (58th overall). But he played just 19 snaps his rookie season and was cut the following year, a startling admission of a wasted pick.

He’s turned up on practice squads in Detroit and Seattle since then.

The Chiefs also signed defensive linemen Ricky Ali’ifua, tight end Emanuel Byrd, punter Will Monday, running back Devine Redding, and wide receiver Jamari Staples.

To make room on the roster, they waived cornerback Vernon Harris, wide receiver Anas Hasic, tight end Wyatt Houston, defensive lineman Cory Johnson, fullback Will Ratelle, and running backs Darrin Reaves and Kelvin Taylor.