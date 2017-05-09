 Skip to content

Chiefs sign former Saints second-rounder Stanley Jean-Baptiste

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2017, 1:12 PM EDT
The Chiefs churned the bottom of the roster Tuesday, and gave another chance to one of the draft busts of recent memory.

They announced they signed six free agents, including cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste.

The Saints drafted the former Nebraska cornerback in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft (58th overall). But he played just 19 snaps his rookie season and was cut the following year, a startling admission of a wasted pick.

He’s turned up on practice squads in Detroit and Seattle since then.

The Chiefs also signed defensive linemen Ricky Ali’ifua, tight end Emanuel Byrd, punter Will Monday, running back Devine Redding, and wide receiver Jamari Staples.

To make room on the roster, they waived cornerback Vernon Harris, wide receiver Anas Hasic, tight end Wyatt Houston, defensive lineman Cory Johnson, fullback Will Ratelle, and running backs Darrin Reaves and Kelvin Taylor.

11 Responses to “Chiefs sign former Saints second-rounder Stanley Jean-Baptiste”
  1. thegreatgabbert says: May 9, 2017 1:17 PM

    Once a year Stanley shortens his name to St. Jean-Baptiste and visits Quebec to be worshipped for a day.

  2. rulesoflogic says: May 9, 2017 1:30 PM

    He is miscast as a corner; he should be an in-the-box safety.

  3. 700levelvet says: May 9, 2017 1:32 PM

    Andy is lost without Jim Johnson….

  4. bayousooner90 says: May 9, 2017 1:40 PM

    None of the names involved in these transactions are more than training camp bodies.

  5. bayousooner90 says: May 9, 2017 1:41 PM

    700levelvet says:
    May 9, 2017 1:32 PM
    Andy is lost without Jim Johnson….
    _________________________________
    Philadelphia is lost without Andy Reid

  6. numbr4stuna says: May 9, 2017 1:50 PM

    Thanks for reminding us how bad some of the Saints recent draft picks have been…

  7. ilovefoolsball says: May 9, 2017 1:57 PM

    This guy is still in the league? I thought he’d be done a long time ago.
    Can’t cover himself with a blanket when he goes to sleep. He keeps falling off the bed.

  8. joetoronto says: May 9, 2017 3:38 PM

    Can he throw the ball?

  9. twoteamsforlosangeles says: May 9, 2017 8:40 PM

    What’s sad is the fact that he’s still in tbe league and Johnny Manziel isn’t.

  10. nomad57 says: May 9, 2017 9:40 PM

    “measurables”

  11. Phil Boyd says: May 10, 2017 8:06 AM

    I really hope he lands something but a huge, huge disappointment for us. Wasn’t he like a 2nd round pick?

