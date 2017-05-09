Colin Kaepernick wants to play, hopes to be in a training camp

Whether an NFL team wants Colin Kaepernick remains to be seen, but he wants to play.
That’s the word from Dave Zirin of The Nation, who wrote on Twitter today that he has talked to Kaepernick, and Kaepernick remains committed to football.
Zirin was responding to a report from Peter King of TheMMQB.com that sources with the 49ers “think Kaepernick might actually rather do social justice work full-time than play quarterback.” The analogy Zirin used is that Kaepernick’s presence at events like a recent Know Your Rights camp no more means he’s giving up football for social justice work than Tom Brady’s presence at the Kentucky Derby means he’s giving up football for horse racing.
According to Zirin, Kaepernick is working out every day and hoping to get invited to some team’s training camp.
At this point it’s unclear whether any team has even offered Kaepernick a “camp arm” type of deal, one that would allow him to come in and show what he can do, even if it’s on a team that already has an established starter. If he hasn’t even received that type of offer, then teams are being foolish: Even if teams think Kaepernick’s skills have declined significantly since he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, he has certainly accomplished enough on the field that he’s worth a look as a backup.
If no team is even willing to make him that kind of offer, it will be impossible to escape the conclusion that NFL teams are letting their opinions of Kaepernick’s political views color their own views of his abilities as a quarterback.
aww does the protester want to play and not be spectacle anymore? should of thought of that before you sat and took a knee for the National Anthem. Welcome to CFL. Idiot.
Can we expect headlines for Ryan Fitzpatrick, RGIII and Christian Ponder as well?
“If no team is even willing to make him that kind of offer, it will be impossible to escape the conclusion that NFL teams are letting their opinions of Kaepernick’s political views color their own views of his abilities as a quarterback.”
_______________________________
His “abilities” at quarterback are exactly the reason he’s not on anyone’s roster…
“If no team is even willing to make him that kind of offer, it will be impossible to escape the conclusion that NFL teams are letting their opinions of Kaepernick’s political views color their own views of his abilities as a quarterback.”
Actions have consequences, deal with it snowflake. Just as it’s his right to kneel the owners have the right to ignore him and his SJW BS.
Politics and the NFL don’t go together, and until Kaepernick makes a choice to eschew politics, he and the NFL won’t go together.
Here we go again. Tebow the other day, now Kaep again.
Hey, I want to play too, I want to be in training camp too. The difference is at this point I have a better chance of making that a reality than you do pal. You’re radioactive.
Move back to Reno, be the color analyst for the U of N football team.
There are consequences to one’s actions. Borderline QB, not good enough for an NFL team to put up with the distractions he would bring.
I don’t believe there are 64 QB’s better than Kaepernick. I would take him over anyone on the Jets right now and honestly he could be a good fit in Jacksonville. If fournette can run the ball and make the line look better it will set up the play action and that’s when kaepernick is at his best and the jaguars have 3 great receivers if he can keep the interceptions low like last year and the free agents pan out they could complete in the AFC south.
Krap stinks!
We wanted you to be respectful of your flag and country. You decided not to so it’s your time to pay the piper.
Haven’t even mentioned how poorly you’ve been playing.
Enjoy your time off.
yeah I hope to play and be on a team by camp as well.
hope in one hand and * in the other?
if a team talks to him abut a job……they should make him stand for a week straight, if he makes it, they’ll give him a shot
You kneeled your way out of a job, son.
Kaepernick made his decision and he made his statement. 100% his RIGHT. Now NFL teams are making making their decisions and making their statements. 100% their right. Welcome to the real world Kaepernick. Being an NFL QB does not give you any more or any less rights than anybody else. Decisions HAVE CONSEQUENCES.
I would not want him on my team, and we dont really have a QB with much starting exp. The Texans
“NFL teams are letting their opinions of Kaepernick’s political views color their own views of his abilities as a quarterback.”
Spoken as if there is something wrong with that, when CK started it. Owner’s are Americans. CK essentially said that he doesn’t like or respect Americans. I wouldn’t hire someone to mow my lawn if they publicly expressed their disdain for me.
From the article: “If no team is even willing to make him that kind of offer, it will be impossible to escape the conclusion that NFL teams are letting their opinions of Kaepernick’s political views color their own views of his abilities as a quarterback.”
How did you come to that conclusion? He was 9-21 the last two and a half seasons.. He threw for 9 yards against Chicago last season.. He cannot get past his first read.. Do you think based on how competitive the NFL is that if Kaepernick was a competent QB, NFL teams would pass on him because of taking a knee last season to which he has already stated he will not participate in this season? Get real..
He actually played pretty well last year with that dumpster fire of a roster. The problem is that the NFL & it’s fan-base is pretty conservative. The spineless owners are scared of the PR blowback. Not worth it for a back-up quality QB I suppose.
Everyone deserves a chance at redemption. If he’s serious, then he will sign a one year vet minimum and show a team he’s got an upside still, and that they should invest in him. If he thinks after all his choices, he’s entitled to 6-8 million for a flyer….my gosh he’s mistaken.