Colin Kaepernick wants to play, hopes to be in a training camp

Whether an NFL team wants Colin Kaepernick remains to be seen, but he wants to play.
That’s the word from Dave Zirin of The Nation, who wrote on Twitter today that he has talked to Kaepernick, and Kaepernick remains committed to football.
Zirin was responding to a report from Peter King of TheMMQB.com that sources with the 49ers “think Kaepernick might actually rather do social justice work full-time than play quarterback.” The analogy Zirin used is that Kaepernick’s presence at events like a recent Know Your Rights camp no more means he’s giving up football for social justice work than Tom Brady’s presence at the Kentucky Derby means he’s giving up football for horse racing.
According to Zirin, Kaepernick is working out every day and hoping to get invited to some team’s training camp.
At this point it’s unclear whether any team has even offered Kaepernick a “camp arm” type of deal, one that would allow him to come in and show what he can do, even if it’s on a team that already has an established starter. If he hasn’t even received that type of offer, then teams are being foolish: Even if teams think Kaepernick’s skills have declined significantly since he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, he has certainly accomplished enough on the field that he’s worth a look as a backup.
If no team is even willing to make him that kind of offer, it will be impossible to escape the conclusion that NFL teams are letting their opinions of Kaepernick’s political views color their own views of his abilities as a quarterback.
aww does the protester want to play and not be spectacle anymore? should of thought of that before you sat and took a knee for the National Anthem. Welcome to CFL. Idiot.
Can we expect headlines for Ryan Fitzpatrick, RGIII and Christian Ponder as well?
His “abilities” at quarterback are exactly the reason he’s not on anyone’s roster…
Actions have consequences, deal with it snowflake. Just as it’s his right to kneel the owners have the right to ignore him and his SJW BS.
Politics and the NFL don’t go together, and until Kaepernick makes a choice to eschew politics, he and the NFL won’t go together.
Here we go again. Tebow the other day, now Kaep again.
Hey, I want to play too, I want to be in training camp too. The difference is at this point I have a better chance of making that a reality than you do pal. You’re radioactive.
Move back to Reno, be the color analyst for the U of N football team.
There are consequences to one’s actions. Borderline QB, not good enough for an NFL team to put up with the distractions he would bring.
I don’t believe there are 64 QB’s better than Kaepernick. I would take him over anyone on the Jets right now and honestly he could be a good fit in Jacksonville. If fournette can run the ball and make the line look better it will set up the play action and that’s when kaepernick is at his best and the jaguars have 3 great receivers if he can keep the interceptions low like last year and the free agents pan out they could complete in the AFC south.
Krap stinks!
We wanted you to be respectful of your flag and country. You decided not to so it’s your time to pay the piper.
Haven’t even mentioned how poorly you’ve been playing.
Enjoy your time off.
yeah I hope to play and be on a team by camp as well.
hope in one hand and * in the other?
if a team talks to him abut a job……they should make him stand for a week straight, if he makes it, they’ll give him a shot
You kneeled your way out of a job, son.
Kaepernick made his decision and he made his statement. 100% his RIGHT. Now NFL teams are making making their decisions and making their statements. 100% their right. Welcome to the real world Kaepernick. Being an NFL QB does not give you any more or any less rights than anybody else. Decisions HAVE CONSEQUENCES.
I would not want him on my team, and we dont really have a QB with much starting exp. The Texans
Spoken as if there is something wrong with that, when CK started it. Owner’s are Americans. CK essentially said that he doesn’t like or respect Americans. I wouldn’t hire someone to mow my lawn if they publicly expressed their disdain for me.
How did you come to that conclusion? He was 9-21 the last two and a half seasons.. He threw for 9 yards against Chicago last season.. He cannot get past his first read.. Do you think based on how competitive the NFL is that if Kaepernick was a competent QB, NFL teams would pass on him because of taking a knee last season to which he has already stated he will not participate in this season? Get real..
He actually played pretty well last year with that dumpster fire of a roster. The problem is that the NFL & it’s fan-base is pretty conservative. The spineless owners are scared of the PR blowback. Not worth it for a back-up quality QB I suppose.
Everyone deserves a chance at redemption. If he’s serious, then he will sign a one year vet minimum and show a team he’s got an upside still, and that they should invest in him. If he thinks after all his choices, he’s entitled to 6-8 million for a flyer….my gosh he’s mistaken.
Thanks s not true. But it is a fact that YOUR conclusion is that it’s his political views. The NFL may just think he’s not very good.
Never any indication of what kind of money/terms he is expecting to have the chance to play. He may be pricing himself out of the market. Let’s not forget that he had a contract that he opted to void(49ers may have cut him or not) so he was on an NFL roster until he chose not to be on an NFL roster.
The kid should be in a camp and given a fair chance to compete. Anyone that has NEVER did anything stupid please raise your internet hand ———— C’Mon Man.
With the supporting cast the 49ers had that year Tim Tebow would’ve won that Super Bowl. Look what Tim Tebow did with John Fox and a roster of jabronies and imagine him with Harbaugh and a defense full of Pro Bowlers in their primes
Of course owners are. They don’t want distractions among team players who may “take sides” and divide camaraderie among team members. The NFL has to ban allowing their brand to be a platform for any players or groups who want to express social views anywhere near or around any NFL facilities. These players are clearly “using” the NFL to promote their views. Why the NFL allows this I’ll never know. Also, why they allow teams to re-locate willie-nillie is stabbing-in-the-back, long time fans and their emotional and financial investment in the teams that move because fans won’t build them a new stadium. Hello…fans are already over-taxed!
Why deal with a PR nightmare for a backup QB? There are plenty of mediocre QBs in free agency, why would a team want to hire a head case that will upset a good portion of their fanbase. Enjoy your ‘retirement’, Kaep, you earned it.
And if it is because of his political views or his stand dont stand anthem, I am here to say that the owners are exactly that, OWNERS of the team and can not hire someone for what ever reason they want. The is a dead story, let it go. He is a has been.
It’s the FAN’S that are offended that is keeping the turd off of a roster, not necessarily an owner’s personal opinion. And rightfully so. If the jerk wants to play, he can go to Canada where he belongs.
No, Alex Smith and the defense was leading them to the Superbowl, but then they tried to use Kaepernick’s gimmick to get them over the top. Smith suffered a concussion, and they choose to ride the ‘flash in the pan’ Kaepernick.
Then they chose him over Smith, which has obviously worked out great…. for the Chiefs.
Kaepernick’s always sucked at being a pro QB. He didn’t degrade. Defenses figured him out, neutralized his strengths, and his other attributes that correspond to being a pro-QB didn’t improve. He was a gimmick who got past defenses pretty well the first time he played them.
Then there is the fact that Kaepernick is a QB that can only play in certain systems. He is incompatible with most systems, and even in the ones he ran with the 49ers, they had to dial alot back.
Meanwhile yes, his activist work IS a problem, when you are using the NFL during gameday to conduct that work.
An insurrection of clueless snowflakes making millions of dollars agitated and speaking out about issues they know precious little about.
Especially when he’s so clueless he blames white people for POLICY DECISIONS enacted by an African American president. Earth to Kaepernick. Know the subject matter.
He wasn’t trying to solve problems, he was being an agitator in the stadium on gameday, and being wrong about it. Just another clueless multi-millionaire.
Newton’s Third Law of Physics: For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.
Yup, Kap, this applies to you also.
You made your bed; now sleep in it.
he can start for Al-Qaeda, probably be in their by Friday if he wants
Does this apply to Jay Cutler also? Just saying I would rather have Cutler than Kap.
Who cares what media-fabricated reason Colin Kaepernick isn’t finding work?
I’m going to say it again: 1 completion for 4 yards in an ENTIRE game against the Bears in 2016. Let’s stop pretending like this dude is some sort of juggernaut. He led his team to exactly one win in 11 starts. As another commenter noted, he should be getting no more looks than Ryan Fitzpatrick or Robert Griffin III. Even Tony Romo only had one team seriously interested in him.
Nobody is looking for a bad 30-year old quarterback to be a camp arm. He’ll be lucky if he gets that shot but if he does, you can bet it’s little more than a publicity stunt for the team that signs him.
this guy had the GOLDEN opportunity to get traded to Denver and be the starter…but he didn’t want to take a paycut so he stayed with the mighty 49ers…he made a business decision and for the few millions that he refused to “give-up” to stay on the 49ers…it sadly became a retirement decision as well—his political messages aside…he should have put more energy into his future career but instead chose “social change” as his passion…thanks for the discussion but it hasn’t changed ANYTHING because the cops are cops and Black Lives still don’t matter any more or less than you committed career suicide. You made your bed and now you gotta lay in it.
….Lets hope for his own sake he socked some money away while he played for the NFL because the NFL will not be giving him another dime. Time to start your 2nd career.
I didn’t personally agree with Kaep’s protests last season, specifically the way he used his team’s games for his platform.
But I didn’t get offended by it like so many here did. This is America. We don’t all have to agree with one another’s opinions. Different opinions and ideas are what make us strong, what challenges us and what makes our society evolve.
If his protests last year is what’s keeping him from an NFL team (and we all know it is), that is ridiculous. This is the NFL. We overlook dog murderers (Vick), child abusers (Peterson) and women-beaters (Mixon and Greg Lloyd), yet we have a problem with someone voicing his opinion on a social issue?
And save the “he’s not good” argument. Kaep may not be “elite” or even an average starter, but he is definitely good enough to be a BACKUP (and is still probably better than a handful of starters).
A lot of people here also think he’s locker room cancer or a “distraction” now, but his teammates don’t. Ever notice how the players around the league support him? Even the players that don’t agree with him still respect his opinion and his personal sacrifice. Have we heard any NFL player speak out against his stance? We’ve certainly heard many who support it.
I know a lot of people around the country, and especially here on the PFT message board, wants to punish Kaep for his political stance. I say that is ridiculous as well. It took a lot of courage and sacrifice to do what he did. He probably lost more money from his protest in just this year alone than I will earn in my entire lifetime.
Plenty of outspoken players in the league. The big difference? They don’t sit on the bench and bitch, they’re actually playing. You have had people accused of rape, people that were suspected of involvement in murder, people that pounding the crap out of their significant other, you had a guy serve time for murdering his pit bulls that didn’t win in the ring for crissakes! You honestly think if this pandering asshat still had it he’d be unemployed because he sat during the national anthem? He didn’t do it alone, and those guys are still playing! He’s a mediocre player who loaded himself up with a ton of bad baggage, yeah, he’s a score! LOL
Kapernick should send his resume to Mexico and Canada since he has objections to the USA and its league.
Not smart enough to play in NFL. Believed false narrative from a radical racist group BLM and a bunch of rich Democrats.
How did he even get cop pig socks, anyway? Did he knit them, or is there like a BLM Etsy website he visits? Any prospective employer may want to probe a bit.
I watch sports to get away from Politics, bills, everyday stresses of life.
This idiot Kaepernick, who completely shows outright hostility for our country gets no sympathy from me.
And neither do the “sports writers” who continuously practically beg someone, anyone, to sign him. They completely defend his disgusting political beliefs and then, get this, try to make up excuses (anything OTHER than the fact he offended America). I’ve even seen on this site that it’s because he “vegan”. Ya. Because he’s Vegan.
Everyday that goes by without him on a roster brings a smile to my face.
Maybe he should have thought about it before he took a knee and wore a shirt supporting Castro and wore socks that made degrading remarks about police and whatever else he did. Using the NFL as his forum was not very bright, especially when you suck as a player. Maybe he and his girlfriend can move to ISIS and work on all the social injustices occurring under their administration.
QB’s have to have good decision-making ability. And this genius decided to protest the flag that gives him the right to protest, offending veterans and the majority of us who know that while the US isn’t perfect, it’s the best thing going by far. Proof? Our country allowed this mental midget to be paid tens of MILLIONS to play a GAME… a game at which he’s not very good.
TRANSLATION: No one wanted him for the media booth…
He’d easily be signed by now if he’d cut that stupid looking afro off. Who’d want that in a team picture?
Free Speech is a bitch. Welcome to reality Colin.
If he wants to be in somebody’s camp he needs to get some pictures out on social media of him working out looking like he used to look before his oddball diet stripped all the muscle off him. If he’s still totally a different guy physically than when he was playing well there’s little point to even looking at him.
First of all, this assertion is complete hogwash. Kaepernick couldn’t beat out Blaine Gabbert on one of the worst teams in the league last year. His career was on a downward spiral ever since that INT he threw in the NFC championship game against Seattle.
Second, so what if NFL teams have decided not to take on Kaepernick because of his political views? Why don’t they have the right to make that decision? Kaepernick has a right to free speech, but with that right comes responsibilities and the understanding that exercising that right has consequences. If NFL teams don’t want the baggage Kaepernick brings with him, they are entirely within their right to look elsewhere for a backup QB.
May your hope spring eternal.
I hear they play football in Cuba. Sounds like a good place for Social Justice Warriors like Colin. Of course you get arrested if you disrespect the Cuban flag or their government.
Not only did PFT ignore a far more obvious point here but so have the comments so far. It’s not teams opinions on his abilities or his political views that is keeping him unemployed. Teams have shown time and again they will take a chance on resurrecting faded talent and that talent trumps extra curricular activities. Remember all the concern with the ratings sliding? The league’s driving engine is profitability not winning. The potential backla$h impacting the only thing that really matter$ is what holds teams back.
Said this a dozen times, just ask Tebow. Why would any team want to invite the media circus that would come with Kap, and you know damn well the media will follow. These are the steps, no on wants him because of his actions. a team signed him, he is not playing because of his actions… he’s playing.. he isn’t winning but it is not because of him. Opps he is hurt now and cut. then it starts again, No one will sign him because of his actions and the beat goes on.
Because it’s utterly unacceptable for a black man to peacefully protest against the flag to bring attention to our hyper-militarized, out of control police continuing to murder hundreds of American citizens with no consequences –
BUT it’s perfectly okay for the sitting President to wipe his a** with the flag by committing actual treason with a foreign power in order to attain office so he can use his position to steal billions of dollars for him and his cronies, because hey at least he’s white and a racist.
Last season, Kap was making more money in an hour than a person who does “social justice work full-time” makes in a year.
Congratulations on screwing up an opportunity to make more money than 0.001% of the population will ever *dream* of earning, numbnuts.
You can be a great QB and a distraction and still find work in the NFL.
You can be an average QB and not a distraction and still find work in the NFL.
If you are an average QB and a distraction, don’t act shocked when the entirety of the NFL decides to take a pass on you.
NO Team should sign this Commie
It is simple; IF Backlash>Talent THEN you will not be getting a call back. In this case, it is more about Kap being ineffective for a long time. If RGIII doesn’t get a call back will it be “impossible to escape the conclusion that NFL teams are letting their opinions of” RGIII’s “political views color their own views of his abilities as a quarterback.”, since he is the greater talent. PFT is off base here.
If a SJW-dominated, leftist City like San Fran won’t have him I don’t see what pro-American City will.
He can go back in the woods with Hillary.
Carpet layers are on their knees a lot. Maybe Krapper can look into that line of work.
This Kaepernick free agency is more about the NFL’s desire for youth than anything.
Just look at LeGarrette Blount not being signed as well. He led the NFL in TDs last year and had a 1,000 plus yards.
Kaep and him are now 30.
Yeah, I know the position of RB and QB are not completely comparable, but just as a team would rather draft a 22 year old in the 4th round to be part of their RB rotation (since it’s clear no one is going to sign Blount and tell him here’s 300 carries you’re our guy) a team would rather get a young QB and develop him for a couple years instead of having Kaep be the guy for a couple years.
Is Kaep a better QB today than say, DeShone Kizer? Of course
Would the Browns rather develop him for 2-3 years to reach his full potential or have Kaep for 2-3 years before age and declining skills start to take over? Of course
What exactly are his “political views”? That policemen are “pigs”? Wearing retro Huey Newton shirts? Really profound, nuanced stuff. Too bad he can’t be bothered to exercise the most basic tool of politics, the right to vote.
Well, at least Squid left a lasting legacy. Dozens of players from every team will be squatting for the anthem in the future. Raising their jerseys to show their T shirts with Squidward in full Afro and beard, wearing a beret, smoking a cigar, with one fist raised in the air and an AK47 in his other hand. “Viva El Squid!”.
Kap will be plaaying and starting for my niners
Comparing his “social justice” appearances with TB12s Derby appearance is ludicrous. The Derby is one time event. Kap took a “social justice” stance in every game and is obvi’ly continuing into the offseason.
He and tebow should get an animated series together. Call it the ambigous-play duo.
I didn’t care for CK protests. Little point hating on a multi-millionaire SJW. Reading PFT you’d think the guy was clubbing baby seals, not helping refugees and homeless people. Makes me want to root for him when otherwise I probably wouldn’t nice.
Regardless of whether he makes a football team…. one thing is assured- keep commenting on Kap, PFT will keep these articles coming.
Shocking…he wants a job (holding a clipboard) that pays 7 figures.
Best of luck finding a job in the real world that pays 6.
He should move to Cuba the country he adnires so much. Are there millionaires there? Are there SJW there? Some of his friends live in Guantanamo.
CFL teams say they are also not interested…
He should move to France, the next craphole of Europe.
I saw a posting on Craigslist for a local community 2 touch football league.
Just offering a lead, Krapper. I can forward you the link, buddy.
N0 0ne wants to deal with his B*A*G*G*A*G*E
If a team invites a QB into camp, they want him focused on football and not have to deal with the onslaught of reporters that come with such baggage said player brings with him.
Interesting, You mean to tell me that your actions have something to do with your results. Well that is a crazy concept. Maybe he should just take a knee and sit this one out.
if a team has to play their backup qb for any significant time they don’t expect to have a good season- point being- that backup qb is there to help prepare the starting qb win games. They are there on the sideline reviewing play calls and reads and act like an extra coach. Teams don’t want or need colin kaepernick who can’t get past his first read infecting their starting qb with his garbage
if teams wanna black ball ray rice for off the field issues im fine with them doing the same to kaep
Can we get to talking about football again?
I admire CK for his protest. I hope he comes to the Seahawks.
You might be the best truck driver on the planet but if you disrespect my country while wearing my company logo, you will not drive for me anymore. Ever.
If you are a marginal truck driver, there is a good chance you won’t find future employment in the truck driving industry.
Kap himself said last year that there are things more important in life than football. Now what he said is coming back to haunt him. Teams may think that he is more interested in social justice than in football.
I’m a LONG TIME NINER FAN. Kap cannot read defenses and panics under pressure. It didn’t take teams long to figure this out.
Are there really 90 or more guys that play QB in the NFL, right now, that are better than this guy? Really? Starters and back-ups?
His last play was in front of a booing crowd in Miami getting sacked by the son of Cuban refugees. How fitting if that is the last play of his career.
he would really want to play in the nfl. the owners are white so he would be playing for a bunch of racists according to his view. idiot.
He OPTED OUT that is in it self hilarious… This IDIOT thought he would get a job after that side show last year, Protesting for something he did not even believe in.
Voting in the last election would have been a positive, but he blew that, too…
Shave the 60s Afro, throw out the kill the pigs socks and Castro shirt, swap the hammer and sickle flag for old glory and finally read the FBI crime statistics to educate yourself.
That faint sound you hear is the world’s smallest violin playing My Heart Bleeds for You.
Maybe he can go to Cuba and start a football league of his own.
Lol you know. Nobody ever mentions how he changed his diet and lost weight. He’s another Ricky Williams. He could change his diet back and gain strength but he choses not to.
Know Your Rights Camp sounds like a FREAKING BLAST.
To all you Trump morons at least Kap has a heart. I am embarrassed to be an NFL fan knowing I am sitting next to some many red neck idiots!
Get on both your knees and pray you even get a chance! But I doubt anyone is that dumb, to bring in a cancer on any team, for a practice squad player!
If the NFL wants to keep most fans happy they will keep him out
If someone thought he’d help their team, he’d play. Mixon punched a girl’s lights out, he’s gonna play. Everybody that can make wins happen is gonna play. The NFL isn’t worried about morals, baggage or anything else anyone finds abhorrent. Butts in seats, eyeballs. Kap will get a shot. Stop moralizing where there are no morals
Kap and Ray Rice can wait together.
Send him to the Middle East and let him play camel polo.
He is the perfect backup for the Cowboys. Go sign him Jerry.
I disagree with what he did, but Adrian Peterson abused a child. Obviously his talent does not merit another opportunity. Hey Saints, AP isn’t going to pickup a blitz, never could. You’re gonna need another QB anyway.
There are plenty of jobs available for people that have shown the ability to kneel…
The question is not whether he is better than some of the other QBs. When considering his strengths, weaknesses, and performance over the past two seasons, the question is if he is someone with either the potential to grow into a solid starter, or someone that could be counted on to come in as a backup without disrupting the team’s offense.
Fully incorporating him into an offense would require significant changes, which decreases his value as a backup, and his recent performance would seem to indicate that he doesn’t have potential to be a solid, long-term starter.
The NFL is a business, and its business is dependent upon people, a significant number of whom were offended by Kap’s actions. Regardless of how good a player is, at some point the potential $ loss and loss of gioodwill outweighs the benefit of employing the player (e.g. Ray Rice). Unfortunately for Kap, he’s not that good, and the potential business hit is significant.
Yeah, I think Colin should be looking at playing for a team north of the 49th parallel. He’d fit in with their liberal culture better. Lotsa snowflakes (of both kinds) up ‘dere eh?