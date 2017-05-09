Colts start rebuilding scouting department

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard started reshaping the team’s scouting department after the draft by letting go several holdovers from the Ryan Grigson days and he’s starting to bring in some of his own people to replace them.

Seth Wickersham of ESPN reports that the team will be hiring Brian Decker as a player personnel strategist. Decker previously worked for the Browns. He was hired when Mike Lombardi was the G.M. in Cleveland after Lombardi met Decker and heard about his role in overhauling the way the U.S. Army selects Green Berets. He worked for the Browns after Lombardi’s departure, but left after Sashi Brown was put in charge of football operations last year.

In addition to the Decker hire, the Colts have reportedly found two men to head up player personnel. Kimberley Martin of Newsday reported Monday that Rex Hogan would leave his job as the Jets’ director of college scouting to join the Colts and Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports Tuesday that the deal is done.

Both report that Seahawks exec Ed Dodds is also expected to join Hogan in Indianapolis as a vice president of player personnel in the reconfigured front office.