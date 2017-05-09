Colts tell Andrew Luck not to be a double-digit interception guy

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 9, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has 68 interceptions in 70 games, an average of about one a game or 16 in a full season. And the Colts want him to cut down on those picks. Significantly.

Colts quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer says he wants to see better decision making from Luck, which should cut his interceptions in half.

“We say this all the time, ‘Andrew should not be a double-digit interception guy.’ Like that’s the phrase that we use,” Schottenheimer said. “He’s just too good of a player. So again, if he can eliminate some of those decision-interceptions – I think there are five or six of them – those numbers drop significantly. You’re going to throw interceptions. It just happens. Normally they’re bad throws that cause those, but the decisions, if we can eliminate those, that’ll obviously help him drop down. That’s kind of the number we’ve been using. He should throw seven, eight, something like that. He had 13 [interceptions in 15 games] last year.”

Luck also fumbled six times last year, losing five of them. So turnovers were a significant problem, one that the Colts are addressing with their franchise quarterback.