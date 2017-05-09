Colts tell Andrew Luck not to be a double-digit interception guy

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has 68 interceptions in 70 games, an average of about one a game or 16 in a full season. And the Colts want him to cut down on those picks. Significantly.
Colts quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer says he wants to see better decision making from Luck, which should cut his interceptions in half.
“We say this all the time, ‘Andrew should not be a double-digit interception guy.’ Like that’s the phrase that we use,” Schottenheimer said. “He’s just too good of a player. So again, if he can eliminate some of those decision-interceptions – I think there are five or six of them – those numbers drop significantly. You’re going to throw interceptions. It just happens. Normally they’re bad throws that cause those, but the decisions, if we can eliminate those, that’ll obviously help him drop down. That’s kind of the number we’ve been using. He should throw seven, eight, something like that. He had 13 [interceptions in 15 games] last year.”
Luck also fumbled six times last year, losing five of them. So turnovers were a significant problem, one that the Colts are addressing with their franchise quarterback.
Sad that he actually needs to be TOLD that
Kinda like when I told all my friends to not be guys who aren’t rich and don’t give me extravagant gifts.
Maybe Luck should tell them to get him a talented O-line to better protect him.
Maybe Jim Irsay shouldn’t be Mr. Double-Fisted Pill guy.
Luck will have 35 tds 6 ints and throw for 4500 yards
Suck With Luck™
He is who he is.
Funny how “Suck for Luck” turned out to be “Luck for Suck.” He may be a franchise QB for a franchise like the Colts but he wouldn’t even make the roster in Titletown, MA. See, e.g., 45-7.
That’s what happens when he doesn’t have protection and is running for his life.
Funny, a while back the Vikings brass told the same thing to Christian Ponder — didn’t work.
Well, if that’s all it takes, why not tell all the rookies the same thing. Maybe they should have added “be the 55 touchdown guy” too. Just to be clear.
Colts. What a bunch of bozo’s to waste the best QB talent in a decade. Just like they did with Manning, and almost did with Elway.
A good o-line and a weapon not named ty hilton would help.
NOT be one? Or be one? This gets really confusing to remember which is the right answer. I better write this down.
Pretty sure Manning was a double digit guy. Asking for single digits is a little far fetched. What are they going to do? Cut him….LOL
At least not in one game.
“How about I not be subjected to double-digit quarterback pressures and hits every game,” he said, smiling quietly to himself.
Andy gave them a single digit answer.
I am sorry. this guy came out of college, being the next great thing and nothing! I blame Irsay for not building a team around him and paying him to much with no results. Sorry again, but the Colts are really a soft team. Yeah. that’s a fact.
This is this football equivalent to a baseball manager walking to the mound: “hey, man, you keep giving up hits and walks. Let’s try throwing some more strikes, but stop throwing the ones they can hit.”
“Andrew, you should not be a double-digit interception guy. Also, stop fumbling. ALSO also, you should go win a couple of SBs.”
They act like Luck believes as long as the ball never touches the ground it doesn’t matter which color jersey they guy who catches it is wearing. Here is the bottom line: If you depend on your QB to make plays and sling the ball downfield regularly then you have to expect a few interceptions to happen.
I have had hangovers more pleasurable than watching this guys career circle the drain. time to blow this thing up…
Really. With wisdom like that. I can coach in the nfl
And they’ve told their DB’s to not get beat. SB here they come!
Kid’s a bust. All the know -it- alls that proclaimed him the next big thing can’t swallow their pride and admit it.
Well, maybe get the guy some protection up front so he has more time to scan the field the 40-50 times he’s required to throw each game. He should’ve left for Houston when he had the chance.
Or is it time to consider that the Golden Boy is careless with the ball and therefore maybe not as good as everyone makes him out to be. He seems like a good guy. But the record speaks for itself. Please skip the bad o line excuses. That is for losers. Pretty much all QB’s are good if they have good protection. He’s good but the stats say just good not great.
Can’t wait for the pregame talk where they tell the team to just go out and score more points than the opponents.
This isn’t the old days. Teams now are throwing 50 to 70 passes a game now. 1 pick a game with that many attempts should be considered way above average.
Russell Wilson has only 45 interceptions in 80 career games.
And a Super Bowl ring.
Just sayin’
There’s a novel thought, maybe they should have told him sooner.
Lot of armchair stuff here about the coaches saying the obvious. Well they are not. They are saying he’s trying to do too much, especially when his team is down, extending plays and taking sacks and throwing interceptions when the optimum strategy is to throw it away and live to fight another day. Stop thinking you’re invincible and can teleport the football when you have no window.
That is NOT obvious to guys who got used to the presumption that they have to carry the team, and everyone on earth is expecting them to pull off miracles, or at least try to.
Fix that pathetic offensive line and Luck will be fine
kayes says:
May 9, 2017 6:05 PM
A good o-line and a weapon not named ty hilton would help.
Flawed logic.
Last time I checked Seattle has a pretty lousy offensive line too and a #1 receiver that’s an undrafted free agent.
Yet Wilson only has 45 INT’s in 80 games.
I’m the first to admit this guy has talent, and the first to admit that the Colts have done nothing to help him. But great QBs overcome that (whether they win rings or no, I might add) to life teams. I just think the guy is trying to hard and needs to relax.
And hope the new GM knows how to build a team. Sheesh.
The Colts should have picked up Robert Griffin III, instead of Luck.
Bust.
“interceptions are bad, mmkay?..now just hold this ladder while i finish putting up this participation banner–we did play in 16 games this past season(everyone enjoyed the orange slices)”
–some knucklehead colts staffer
Stop blaming it on the line. Andy Dalton was sacked 41 times last year and only threw 8 picks. You can be smart with the football even with a bad line. Plus Luck makes a lot of those sacks by hanging on to the ball for eternity.
And Andrew replied OK.
Try to be like Dak Prescott. He’s the one to model your game after.
Did they also tell him to throw more TD passes?
You wonder, why guys like Brady…are so much better, yet lack their athleticism.
No one outworks Brady…so I’d first question Luck’s work ethic
Luck is intelligent, degree in architecture…but does he have a football IQ…doesn’t look like it.
Great ones, Montana, Brady…can read a defense in .5 seconds, no more. Guys like Dante Culpepper, RG3, ..take 3-4 seconds…Luck is closer to them…He doesn’t process info fast enough….Jeff George???
The Colts going through 150 running backs a season is due to poor offensive line protection.
Andrew Luck lobbing balls in the air for anyone to grab when he’s hurried is on him. For a once in a lifetime talent (allegedly) he sure plays a lot like a budget Carson Palmer.
How quickly we forget that when Andrew Luck went down a couple of years back the Colts offense was much improved under 92 year old Matt Hasslebeck who avoided throwing to guys in different uniforms than him.
Colts=Browns=Jags=Bills………next to impossible to succeed in these locations as a QB.
Luck has never lived up to all the hype
What absolutely MORONIC advice from the Colts.
That’s like telling a pilot to not crash the plane, a matador to not get gored by the bull, a bowler seeking a perfect game to throw a gutter ball, etc.
If anything, this bit of “coaching” will get Luck injured – as he may hold on to the ball too long for fear of throwing his tenth interception.
When’s the last time Brian Schottenheimer quarterback an NFL team for a 16 game season and threw 9 or less INTs?
This sometimes happens when you have no offensive line and a GM that doesn’t know how to build a lineup and a coach who can’t create a winning scheme.
“Hey, Luck! Quit demonstrating the inevitable outcomes of incompetence all the way up the line of team leadership, that is painfully apparent to everyone not on the coaching & management payroll! Stop it right now!”
Andrew Luck can process defenses just as fast, it’s that he is stuck on a team with lackluster coaching and had Grigson as GM.
Everyone who holds Brady up on the pedestal they do need to realize he’s also partnered with the GREATEST coach the league has and might ever see. Darth Hoodie shut down the K Gun offense and played a pivotal role in developing Brady into the QB he is today. Yes, he’s an amazing QB, but it is a team sport and his team has definitely helped him along the way. Adam Vinatieri helped them in the tuck game and first three Super Bowls. Brady could easily be 2-5 in his Super Bowls instead of 5-2. Darth Hoodie would have won Super Bowls without Brady, I’m just not sure Brady would without Darth Hoodie.
Hey you just take your time behind our marshmelloy soft Oline and make sure you don’t throw INTs, y’hear?
Don’t worry, if they hurt your ribs again Mr Irsay will give you all the oxy you want, just like last time.
And since Roger doesn’t penalize us for not reporting your injuries, you don’t have to worry about other teams targeting where you’re hurt !
abninf says:
May 9, 2017 6:52 PM
Try to be like Dak Prescott. He’s the one to model your game after.
———-
Model himself after a guy with zero playoff wins?
Luck is the most overhyped over rated player in the NFL. Plays in the worst division in football and has never won jack. A pick a game against the NFL bottom feeders is absolutely brutal.
Luck sucks, true story. Print it!!!
theclink12 says:
May 9, 2017 6:32 PM
Russell Wilson has only 45 interceptions in 80 career games.
And a Super Bowl ring.
Just sayin’
___________________________________
Russell Wilson has had a great running game with Lynch when he was there and a great defense so he doesn’t have to throw 50 times a game.
He throws hope and prayer deep balls thinking it’s ok if they are intercepted because it’s like a punt. Just doesn’t end up that way at the end of a game. Turn over margin of -1 is very hard to overcome. -2 is fatal.
Luck just needs to throw a few more away.
terripet says:
May 9, 2017 5:55 PM
Luck will have 35 tds 6 ints and throw for 4500 yards
——-
Do I even need to bother commenting on this one?
Luck needs to get out of there.
Trade for Tyrod who doesn’t turn the ball over?
Andy Dalton>Andy Luck.
That was a pretty stupid thing to say publicly. And there have been plenty of star QBs with double-digit INTs.
dirtydyt says:
May 9, 2017 8:31 PM
Andy Dalton>Andy Luck.
———
Really? Remind us again how many postseason wins Dalton has amassed
Suck for Luck became
Stuck on Suck!
Such is life under the curse of the deflategate liars!
Luck should have got the hell out of indy
Maybe he’s color blind .
…and don’t get sacked.
Nationwide is not on his side.
I just made a Luck Suck’s banner and sold it on ebay for $450. True story.
Rofl these pathetic patsie trolls are hilarious. Tommy boy cheats and the whole patsie organization is full of cheats and liars.
Maybe if you let him have his spleen back he will do better.
Maybe he could become a system QB ….like Brady.
Overrated
Remember that Sunday night game in Oct 2015 when the NBC on air team was babbling on about this game being the one where the mantle would be passed from Brady to Luck?
Well, that should fix things immediately!
bws1066 says:
May 9, 2017 8:55 PM
Luck should have got the hell out of indy
—————
No doubt. Could you imagine if he was on the Broncos? As a Pats fan I am glad he will wallow away in Indy
They should try to trade him, imagine the rewards they would get.
He should just blame all of his interceptions on his doppelgänger, The Geico Caveman. The Cavemam told me to throw it there,he made me do it,he thought there was a window there,he didn’t see the LB,Throw it in double coverage anyway,etc…
JaminJake says:
May 9, 2017 7:29 PM
Andrew Luck can process defenses just as fast, it’s that he is stuck on a team with lackluster coaching and had Grigson as GM.
Everyone who holds Brady up on the pedestal they do need to realize he’s also partnered with the GREATEST coach the league has and might ever see. Darth Hoodie shut down the K Gun offense and played a pivotal role in developing Brady into the QB he is today. Yes, he’s an amazing QB, but it is a team sport and his team has definitely helped him along the way. Adam Vinatieri helped them in the tuck game and first three Super Bowls. Brady could easily be 2-5 in his Super Bowls instead of 5-2. Darth Hoodie would have won Super Bowls without Brady, I’m just not sure Brady would without Darth Hoodie.
—————-
Wrong. Bill Belichick will be the first one to tell you that he’s never run one play in reaching any of the team’s goals. He has also mentioned on several occasions just how unique Tom Brady’s level of football intellect is which allows him to surpass some of his athletic inadequacies.
Get him an o line.