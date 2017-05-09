Colts to retire Peyton Manning’s No. 18 in October

The Colts have to share the legacy of Peyton Manning with the Broncos.
But they’re going to make sure none of their own players wear his No. 18 again.
The Colts announced they’re going to unveil a statue of Peyton Manning outside Lucas Oil Stadium on Sat. Oct. 7, and retire his number and induct him into their Ring of Honor the following day during their game with the 49ers.
“Peyton will always be a Colt,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. “This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of.”
Of course, Manning will also be inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame, which is fitting since he’s the only quarterback to lead multiple teams to Super Bowl championships.
He’ll be the first Colts player since the move to Indianapolis to have his jersey retired, joining Baltimore legends Raymond Berry (82), Art Donovan (70), Gino Marchetti (89), Lenny Moore (24), Jim Parker (77), John Unitas (19), and Buddy Young (22).
The statue will portray him injecting a syringe full of HGH into his abdomen….
“Peyton will always be a Colt,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement.
====================
Except you threw him out, and then he went to Denver and led the Broncos to 2 Super Bowl appearances, including one win.
Colts might have drafted him, but his time in Denver isn’t some unforgettable jaunt.
nhpats says:
May 9, 2017 2:50 PM
The statue will portray him injecting a syringe full of HGH into his abdomen….
__________________________________
Maybe the statue of Brady will show him destroying his cell phone in front of Kraft and BB.
Please someone take him aside then before he walks onto the field wearing the same outfit he’s got on in that photo. Collared dress shirt under a jersey. Seriously. Why not wear a freaking blazer over it too then?
#dork