Colts to retire Peyton Manning’s No. 18 in October

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT

The Colts have to share the legacy of Peyton Manning with the Broncos.

But they’re going to make sure none of their own players wear his No. 18 again.

The Colts announced they’re going to unveil a statue of Peyton Manning outside Lucas Oil Stadium on Sat. Oct. 7, and retire his number and induct him into their Ring of Honor the following day during their game with the 49ers.

“Peyton will always be a Colt,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. “This will be an event our city, state and Colts fans around the world can celebrate and be proud of.”

Of course, Manning will also be inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame, which is fitting since he’s the only quarterback to lead multiple teams to Super Bowl championships.

He’ll be the first Colts player since the move to Indianapolis to have his jersey retired, joining Baltimore legends Raymond Berry (82), Art Donovan (70), Gino Marchetti (89), Lenny Moore (24), Jim Parker (77), John Unitas (19), and Buddy Young (22).