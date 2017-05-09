Dak Prescott gets more control of the Cowboys

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2017, 8:53 PM EDT

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott recently said the offense has just “scratched the surface.” That same sentiment apparently applies to Prescott’s ability to lead the team.

“Dak has earned that with what he did as a rookie,” tight end Jason Witten said Monday, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He is the quarterback. That voice needs to be heard. He’s earned that. He has had a great offseason and how he has approached it. As he moves forward he will be more comfortable with that. . . .

“For all us, you try to empower him and help him and he’s done a great job. I can’t say enough great things about how he’s gone about it so far.”

Prescott, for his part, understands the situation.

“It’s my first offseason,” Prescott said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “I get it, kind of running the show. In the locker room in the summer, working out with Jason Witten and Sean Lee, you’re going to naturally kind of let those guys have it. For them calling me out sometimes to the group, it’s been good. . . . I got to thank all the vets of kind of doing a good job of kind of giving me a little bit more to say and some things to do, it’s important.”

It’s definitely important. As former NFL and college coach Charlie Weis explained it last week on PFT Live, leadership is the most important factor that determines whether a quarterback succeeds at the professional level. Prescott has clear and obvious leadership skills — and the Cowboys have their next franchise quarterback through a process that was as seamless and painless as it could have been.