David Bass agrees to deal with Seahawks

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 9, 2017, 12:23 AM EDT

Former Tennessee Titans linebacker David Bass posted on instagram Monday night that he is joining the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Bass has agreed to terms on a deal with the team.

Bass, a former seventh-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2013, has appeared in 49 career games with the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans over the last four seasons. He played in 29 of 32 games with seven starts for the Titans over the last two years, recording 52 tackles and 1.5 sacks over that span.

Bass is a pass rusher that played as a defensive end in Chicago and a rush linebacker in Tennessee. He’ll likely return to his defensive end roots in Seattle’s 4-3 defense.