Eagles signing defensive lineman Charles Walker, who left school early

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 9, 2017, 6:25 AM EDT

There was a time when some people thought Charles Walker might have been a first-round pick. But after leaving football last year because of a concussion — and a subsequent problem — that didn’t happen.

But he’s still going to get a chance, to play and to tell his story.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Eagles are signing the Oklahoma defensive tackle after he went undrafted.

Walker left the Sooners team in the middle of last season after a third concussion, earning him some criticism from a hypocritical coach. He was also diagnosed with depression after he left the team, but his doctor sent a letter to all 32 teams, and he said during the pre-draft process that his motivation shouldn’t be questioned.

“I am excited and anxious to get back on the football field because now that my depression is under control with the medication [Prozac] that I am taking,” Walker wrote, via NFL.com. “I have never been more HUNGRY to get back after it. To strap up my pads and leave it all on the field. Play in and Play out.”

Whether teams backed away from Walker during the draft for reasons medical or personal, the reality was a talented player slipped through the cracks, and the Eagles are going to take a look.