Ezekiel Elliott wants to be a “more dominant” second-level runner

May 9, 2017

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said recently that he thinks the team just scratched the surface of what it is capable of doing while going 13-3 during the 2016 season and his fellow 2016 rookie sensation has identified one area where he can do more.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott led the league in rushing during his first NFL season and had the most runs of 20-plus yards of any player in the league to help him get to that spot, so it wouldn’t seem that he had problems getting to the second level or making things happen once he got there. Elliott sees room for improvement, though.

“I just want to work on being a more dominant, second-level runner,” Elliott said, via the team’s website. “I think a couple of times last year I could’ve been more elusive when I got to the second level. I just want to focus on altering my runs.”

Assuming the Cowboys offensive line maintains a similar level of performance, Elliott should find himself with plenty of chances to show off his skills at the second level. If they are more impressive than last year, Elliott should be seeing a lot of the end zone in 2017.