Falcons sign a pair of draft picks

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT

The Falcons have two members of their 2017 draft class under contract.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have reached agreements with fourth-round guard Sean Harlow and fifth-round safety Damontae Kazee. Both players will be under contract to the Falcons for the next four years.

Harlow, who is the son of former Patriots first-round pick Pat Harlow, played tackle at Oregon State, but most felt he would be better suited to the interior and that’s where the Falcons are listing him. There’s an opening at right guard in Atlanta after Chris Chester’s retirement, although Wes Schweitzer and Ben Garland are probably likelier choices to land the gig.

Kazee is also listed at a different position than the one he played in college. He started 41 games at cornerback at San Diego State and set the school record for interceptions.