Hugh Thornton announces retirement

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2017, 3:28 PM EDT

The Falcons signed a guard they drafted in the fourth round on Tuesday and announced the retirement of another one a short time later.

Hugh Thornton has decided to call an end to his playing days. Thornton signed with the Falcons as a free agent this offseason.

Thornton was a third-round pick of the Colts in 2013 and was a regular in the starting lineup throughout his time in Indianapolis. He started 32 games and played on both sides of the line during his first three seasons, but missed all of last season with a foot injury.

The Falcons have Andy Levitre back at left guard, but Chris Chester’s retirement leaves a spot open on the right side. Wes Schweitzer and Ben Garland have experience in the offense and were considered the top candidates when Thornton was on the team, so his decision to call it a career probably won’t impact the Falcons’ plans all that much.