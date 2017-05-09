Jaguars waive Marcus Rush

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT

Linebacker Marcus Rush had six sacks for the 49ers in the preseason last year, but a lasting spot on an NFL roster has proved more elusive than the quarterbacks he was chasing in those games.

Rush failed to make the Niners last year and spent most of the season on their practice squad before being signed by the Jaguars for the last two games of the regular season. They won’t be taking an extended look at him this offseason, however.

The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that they have waived Rush from their 90-man roster.

They did not announce a corresponding move, so there’s an open spot for them to fill. They’ll hold their rookie minicamp this weekend and that spot could be filled by a tryout player who impresses them during those workouts.