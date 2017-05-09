Jason Licht, Jon Robinson join Tuesday’s PFT Live

Posted by Mike Florio on May 9, 2017, 5:51 AM EDT

The post-draft snapshot of the various NFL franchises continues on Tuesday with a look at a pair of up-and-coming teams from the AFC and NFC South.

Jason Licht of the Buccaneers and Jon Robinson of the Titans join PFT Live to discuss their respective efforts to propel teams that nearly made it to the postseason to get over the top in 2017. Teams that two years ago had the top two picks in the draft (and landed potential franchise quarterbacks) have had both of them thrive to date, and they’re putting solid rosters around them.

Also joining the show on Tuesday will be John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, who’ll share his views on the Texans’ quarterback situation following the arrival of Deshaun Watson plus other issues facing the defending AFC South champions.

Join us at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio and/or at 7:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Or check out the podcasts wherever podcasts can be podcasted. Tens of thousands of you who aren’t up and/or near a radio or TV from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET are doing that every week. (That’s a comment aimed at shaming the millions of you who visit this destination to do the same.)