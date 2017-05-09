Jason Licht on Jameis Winston: “No one works as hard as he does”

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht likes what he’s seen from quarterback Jameis Winston in his first two seasons, but Licht also says he’s going to see a lot more.
Licht said on PFT Live that it would be hard for Winston not to improve, given how much work he puts in during the offseason.
“We expect improvement,” Licht said. “No one works as hard as he does. He’s here every day, has been here the entire offseason for the most part.”
What the Buccaneers are working on is getting Winston to learn that he doesn’t have to win a game all by himself. Winston threw 18 interceptions and lost six fumbles last season, and the Bucs think he’ll cut down on those turnovers if he doesn’t try to do everything himself.
“Learning to know when it is OK to give up on a play and to throw the ball out of bounds, take a sack other than thinking you can make every single play,” Licht said. “That’s been ingrained into his brain on his own part, he is the first to admit that, and I think we’re going to see him make better decisions in that regard.”
Winston already has a pair of 4,000-yard seasons under his belt and he’s only 23 years old. If he keeps getting better, Licht should have a first-rate franchise quarterback on his roster for a decade or so to come.
Revis told a great story about when he first joined the Pats.
He came in at 730 AM this first morning to work out and Brady was already in the weight room.
He came in the next morning at 700 AM and Brady was already in the weight room.
He came in the next morning at 630 AM and Brady was already in the weight room.
He came in the next morning at 600 AM and Brady was already in the weight room at which point he gave up trying to beat Brady in to work.
Sounds like Winston is doing what he needs to to excel and be a good leader.
#3 is Amazing. You can see him getting better and better on the field especially in defensive recognition and play management. He now has more weapons in DJax and Howard so it should be more exciting.
Go BUCS!
Winston is a gunslinger and I don’t know if that will ever completely get coached out of him.
He will make incredible, spectacular, ridiculous plays on throws many other QBs would throw away but he will also make some throws that he wishes he could take back.
Remember when everyone and their brother claimed the dude was the next Jamarcus Russell before he played a snap? I do. I wasn’t one of them. Kid was made for the NFL.
I’m going to admit that I was one of the ones who felt certain he would bust but he’s done all the right things and has helped his team improve as he also continues to improve. It wouldn’t surprise to see the Bucs in the playoffs.
Sounds like a vote of confidence? Not good!! If he is doing what he says he is doing, no reason to make it public!! Sounds to me as putting pressure, or lighting a fire under his ass!! Put up now or bye, bye! No looking over your shoulder, with Glennon gone!