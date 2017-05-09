Jason Licht on Jameis Winston: “No one works as hard as he does”

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht likes what he’s seen from quarterback Jameis Winston in his first two seasons, but Licht also says he’s going to see a lot more.
Licht said on PFT Live that it would be hard for Winston not to improve, given how much work he puts in during the offseason.
“We expect improvement,” Licht said. “No one works as hard as he does. He’s here every day, has been here the entire offseason for the most part.”
What the Buccaneers are working on is getting Winston to learn that he doesn’t have to win a game all by himself. Winston threw 18 interceptions and lost six fumbles last season, and the Bucs think he’ll cut down on those turnovers if he doesn’t try to do everything himself.
“Learning to know when it is OK to give up on a play and to throw the ball out of bounds, take a sack other than thinking you can make every single play,” Licht said. “That’s been ingrained into his brain on his own part, he is the first to admit that, and I think we’re going to see him make better decisions in that regard.”
Winston already has a pair of 4,000-yard seasons under his belt and he’s only 23 years old. If he keeps getting better, Licht should have a first-rate franchise quarterback on his roster for a decade or so to come.
Revis told a great story about when he first joined the Pats.
He came in at 730 AM this first morning to work out and Brady was already in the weight room.
He came in the next morning at 700 AM and Brady was already in the weight room.
He came in the next morning at 630 AM and Brady was already in the weight room.
He came in the next morning at 600 AM and Brady was already in the weight room at which point he gave up trying to beat Brady in to work.
Sounds like Winston is doing what he needs to to excel and be a good leader.
#3 is Amazing. You can see him getting better and better on the field especially in defensive recognition and play management. He now has more weapons in DJax and Howard so it should be more exciting.
Go BUCS!
Winston is a gunslinger and I don’t know if that will ever completely get coached out of him.
He will make incredible, spectacular, ridiculous plays on throws many other QBs would throw away but he will also make some throws that he wishes he could take back.
Remember when everyone and their brother claimed the dude was the next Jamarcus Russell before he played a snap? I do. I wasn’t one of them. Kid was made for the NFL.
I’m going to admit that I was one of the ones who felt certain he would bust but he’s done all the right things and has helped his team improve as he also continues to improve. It wouldn’t surprise to see the Bucs in the playoffs.
Sounds like a vote of confidence? Not good!! If he is doing what he says he is doing, no reason to make it public!! Sounds to me as putting pressure, or lighting a fire under his ass!! Put up now or bye, bye! No looking over your shoulder, with Glennon gone!
James is being over-hyped. While he got more Offensive weapons to work with, too many of his passes are inaccurate. Yes he’s excited and working hard but when the pressure is on, watch the interceptions arrive because he’s not accurate.
He’s already the greatest quarterback in Buccaneers history. Can’t wait for people to see the real Jameis on hard knocks.
I’m just glad he can afford crab legs now
Vibe le Shaun King!!!
Wow if Licht knows nobody works harder than James then he must be with every player 24/7 to know this. Which means he (Licht) works harder than Winston. So he’s either lying or stupid. Or both.
One of Winston’s main issues is he gets way too amped up and hyper for games, and he led the league last year in committing the most first-quarter turnovers. Once he calms down early in games, he’s going to stop making those stupid early mistakes and be scary good.
Bucs fan here.
Winston’s accuracy issues on long throws as been that he overthrows the receiver.
Desean Jackson can count on one hand the number of times he has been overthrown.
Should be interesting.
JameisWillTakeUsToThePromiseLand says:
He’s already the greatest quarterback in Buccaneers history.
—————–
Brad Johnson already took the Bucs to “The Promise Land” and won you guys the SB. Jameis can’t even get into the playoffs yet, so let’s hold off anointed him the Buc’s QB GOAT…
.
There’s a tendency to lump Winston in with the other top QBs like Brady, Rogers etc. In fact, Winston only turned 23 in January. He’s a man cub, 17 years younger than Tom Brady. Does he need more experience versus the elite defensive coordinators? Yes, he absolutely does. However. his upside potential is scary.
.
Loved this kid from Day 1. You know a leader when you see one.
He’s lying! Nobody works harder than Eddie Lacy…
TAMPAAAAAAAA
It kind of feels like every team, to be politically correct, has to say their starting QB works harder than everyone else. Sometimes I wonder how everyone else feels about that.
Also, I wonder if anyone ever instructed Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, or Drew Brees to “not do too much.”
Winston may be a case study in taking skills that are “decent” and using good ol’ fashioned hard work to bring you up to “great”.
Let’s hope so…my kids could use the example
Nobody is lumping him in with Brady or Rogers or even Russell Wilson or Cam Newton.
He is certainly looking like the QB Tampa was hoping for. NFC South starting to look like daunting gauntlet of QBs. And yes, his youth means he could be tearing up the league for a long, long time. Expectations are high now though, let’s see how he does this year.
LOL at all you fools who made crab leg jokes and assumed he wouldn’t be any good because he was black (I’m not black). He loves the game, works harder than most, and clearly appears to be on his way to becoming an elite QB.
Winston is well on his way to breaking the long streak of QB busts from every single college in the state of Florida since the early 90s. They’ve had a bunch of Heismans who were outright busts or journeymen. Certainly none were considered elite or even above average in the last 27 years or so.
It kind of feels like every team, to be politically correct, has to say their starting QB works harder than everyone else. Sometimes I wonder how everyone else feels about that.
————-
Agree. That’s a BS statement. Glad he’s working hard but let’s stop with this nonsense.
Winston already has 2 seasons throwing 4,000 yards.. Jay cutler has 1 for his career
I said he was the next Jamarcus Russell and I said he would be in jail in a few years … I was wrong
#3
We haven’t seen many JaMarcus Russell’s. A spectacular failure, but not the norm. Not a fair label to pin on every black QB picked in the first round, or top 10. The fact is most QBs picked in the top 10 don’t turn into MVPs and many never even develop into longterm starters. Doesn’t matter what their playing style is. Could be Tim Couch, Heather Shuler, Rick Mirer, Ryan Leaf, Akili Smith. The ones who succeed defy the law of averages. I’d love to see Jameis succeed if only to chip away at a very simpleminded stereotype.
400marios says:
May 9, 2017 10:48 AM
Winston may be a case study in taking skills that are “decent” and using good ol’ fashioned hard work to bring you up to “great”.
——————————
If you think Winston’s skills are “decent” you don’t watch enough football or understand what you are watching.
This kid is off the charts.
-Raiders fan.
Brady works harder
As a Bucs fan, it has been awhile since we have been able to be genuinely excited for an upcoming season. I was skeptical about Winston in the beginning because I didn’t watch many of his college games and then a bunch of negative stupid kid stories came out. However, there is no denying after watching every pro game of his career, he is genuine, he has an authentic desire to win, and he works his ass off.
It’s infectious and you can see the players respond to him. Even the free agents and newbies will pickup on his authenticity…its not RA RA look at me in front of the camera like CAM THE SHAM newton….Winston is real.
I’m not going to throw superlatives at him yet and call him the GOAT of Tampa ( Really, that’s not an impressive list anyway). However, I love where the team is headed…and if they avoid the injury bug they will definitely make noise this year! GO BUCS!
akira1971 says:
Brad Johnson already took the Bucs to “The Promise Land” and won you guys the SB. Jameis can’t even get into the playoffs yet, so let’s hold off anointed him the Buc’s QB GOAT…
—————–
brad Johnson was a game manager whose job was basically not to screw anything up. If you plugged in jameis with Keenan mccardell, keyshawn Johnson, joe jurevicious and alstott with that historic bucs defense he would win multiple superbowls
I get concerned with the formula “more time at work = success.” I would rather he be completely focused when training and spend less time than spend more time, even if he is focuses, and overdue it. Musicians learn that there is such a thing as over-practicing.
That said, he is the type of player that would have fired up the huddle playing sand lot. He is still doing it.
Kwon Alexander, and possibly others, do the same on the other side of the line. When Gerald McCoy was drafted, he had to be the leader. He doesn’t have to be a leader any more. He can focus on what he does best and leave the leading to others. This is fine and the way it should be. Stevie T should allow him to stay frosty through the end of the fourth quarter. GO BUCS!
Remember when the Bucs were saying the same thing about Josh Freeman?
webofbelief says:
May 9, 2017 2:32 PM
Remember when the Bucs were saying the same thing about Josh Freeman?
____________________________________
You are grossly incorrect. Josh Freeman was a well known partier and molly popper. He was NEVER known as the “first one in, last one out” kind of guy. Ever.
JameisWillTakeUsToThePromiseLand says:
May 9, 2017 12:03 PM
brad Johnson was a game manager whose job was basically not to screw anything up.
—————-
Your “game manager” made it to the Pro Bowl and was named by his teammates as team MVP, over Warren Sapp, John Lynch and Derrick Brooks. That’s how much the Bucs PLAYERS valued him. So no, Jameis has NOT reached Brad Johnson level yet even as you disparage him as a “game manager”.
Shameful that a Bucs fan doesn’t even know their own history.
Come on man, Winston is light years ahead of Brad Johnson on his best day….
I love Brad Johnson, but he was not in the same league, talent-wise, that Jameis is in now. He didn’t even start for FSU his senior year, was drafted in a round that no longer exists, and had a very mediocre arm.
All that said, he was a good leader, players loved him, accurate, and knew what he could and couldn’t do.
He was a game manager.
If this argument is over the GOAT Buccaneer QB, that has to go to Steve Young. If the argument is over the GOAT Buccaneer QB while actually playing in Tampa, I can’t think of another Buc QB–at any time in their career–I’d rather have taking the snap on opening day than Jameis Winston.
Honorable mentions: Brad Johnson in 2002, Jeff Garcia in 2007