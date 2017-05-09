Jets claim KD Cannon off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 9, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT

Wide receiver KD Cannon didn’t last long with the 49ers, but he’ll get another chance for an NFL shot with the Jets.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that the Jets have added Cannon to their roster on a waiver claim. The undrafted rookie out of Baylor was waived by the 49ers after their rookie minicamp.

The 49ers gave Cannon $40,000 in guaranteed base salary when he signed with them, which will now be the Jets’ responsibility as a result of claiming his contract. In addition to the second chance at a job in the league, he’ll get a second chance to play with quarterback Bryce Petty after catching 58 passes for 1,030 yards when they played together at Baylor in 2014.

The Jets waived wide receiver Deshon Foxx to make room for Cannon.